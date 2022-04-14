Throughout the season, the Michigan softball team has been hard to get a read on.

At times, the Wolverines have looked red hot. They’ve steamrolled numerous opponents and run-ruled eight. They’ve beaten highly ranked teams like Kentucky, Duke and Northwestern. And they’ve looked like a program that has all the pieces to be dominant. At their best, they have two ace pitchers, a lineup loaded with players named to last season’s Big Ten first team and athletic freshman newcomers who bolster their defense. They can play exciting and dominant softball.

But that’s Michigan at its best. When the Wolverines step onto the field, however, it can’t be said for certain which iteration is going to show up.

For every game where Michigan has looked infallible, there are as many games where they look dead on arrival.

Take, for example, last weekend’s series against Penn State. In the first game, the Wolverines run-ruled the Nittany Lions in five innings. In game three, they lost after amassing a grand total of four hits.

There’s a reason that Michigan has a 4-5 record in conference play, and it isn’t because the Wolverines are in the middle of the pack talent wise. It’s because within Michigan’s core group of players, there aren’t many who have been perfectly consistent.

But one player, graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt, has been.

Burkhardt, a transfer from North Carolina, has been everything that the Wolverines could have asked for and more. She’s dynamic at the plate batting .429, she’s statistically flawless in the outfield and she leads the team with 51 hits — 23 more than her teammate with the next-highest total.

What’s especially noteworthy, though, is that she typically isn’t the topic of conversation amongst fans leaving Alumni Field after games. That’s because she rarely steals the show. She hasn’t hit walk offs. She doesn’t launch deep balls. She isn’t flashy.

What she is though, is ridiculously consistent.

“If you want to know what makes Kristina Burkhardt so great, just talk to her for a minute,” Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said. “She’s the most consistent person I know. Her emotions never get too high, and never get too low.”

Burkhardt does not streak or slump, and a lot of it comes down to her mindset.

“The more pressure you put on yourself, the more up and down you can get,” Burkhardt said. “I’ve just tried to be even keeled and calm. I don’t want my teammates to see me upset if I don’t get a hit, that’s just part of the game.”

Going hitless may be a part of softball, but Burkhardt’s teammates haven’t seen much of that from her. She’s recorded hits in 31 of 36 games and hasn’t gone hitless in more than two games in a row.

Burkhardt is the type of player that Michigan, for the most part, lacks. If all of the Wolverines’ lineup consistently played to their averages, they wouldn’t be 4-5 in the Big Ten. But problems abound when players slump at the same time. In both losses to Nebraska games and the most recent loss to Penn State, Michigan fell because it lacked consistency

Players like sophomore utility player Sierra Kersten have peaked and slumped. Fellow graduates like second baseman Melina Livingston and left hander Meghan Beaubien are on a tear and struggling, respectively. But Burkhardt remains exactly the same, consistent day in and day out. And a lot of this comes down to experience.

Burkhardt has been in college softball for the past six years. She has had time to hone her skills while learning to move past mental barriers, and this experience has shaped her.

Burkhardt will continue to be Michigan’s most important offensive player because of her consistency. Now the question becomes whether or not her teammates can follow suit.