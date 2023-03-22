Keke Tholl garnered attention in the Michigan softball team’s 2-1 loss against No. 14 Kentucky on Sunday, with her home run in the first inning allowing the Wolverines to take the lead and remain in close contention when the rest of the offense fell silent. But for the junior catcher, it was her first run scored since Feb. 19, exactly a month prior, against No. 15 Duke.

Although Tholl has a .254 batting average — a steep increase from her .185 average last season — and leads the team with 15 RBI, her performance throughout the season has had its ups and downs. And Michigan’s peaks and valleys have followed suit.

At the Clearwater Invitational earlier this season, Tholl showed flashes of her batting prowess. Against the Blue Devils, Tholl’s two-run homer in the first inning — followed by an RBI double in the fifth — contributed to all of the Wolverines’ scoring production in its 6-3 loss. Her at bats created an offensive spark, allowing runners to advance bases, and her solo home runs repeatedly opened the door for the rest of the offense.

While Tholl ended that weekend with seven RBIs and four home runs — matching her previous career high for a full season — she has since struggled to keep that same presence at the batter’s box. In the following ten games, Tholl tallied just three hits with none leading to an RBI or runners moving through bases. Her performance became synonymous with the rest of the offense as Michigan posted a 4-6 record in that stretch, unable to score against both ranked and unranked opponents.

However, Tholl didn’t let her shortcomings hold her down. Instead, she adopted a new approach.

“I think it’s remembering that it’s just a game and you’re going to fail,” Tholl said March 7. “You just got to fail big and get past that fear of failing.”

With that mindset, the tides began to shift for Tholl during the Wolverines’ home opener against Kent State.

In the second inning, Tholl’s single allowed graduate utility player Melina Livingston to advance to second, and a sacrificial ground out in the following play placed Livingston on third. With two outs, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya advanced on the fielder’s choice. Standing at second, Tholl proceeded toward third before running back to second base, misleading the Golden Flashes’ fielders and giving Livingston ample time to reach home for a 2-0 lead.

As Michigan continued its homestand against Bowling Green, Tholl’s performance elevated. After the Wolverines tallied four runs in the third inning, Tholl stepped up to the batter’s box. Facing a full count, she refused to let the inning end, fouling off multiple balls before hitting a single to bring the runners home. With that play, she put the exclamation mark on Michigan’s 9-0 run-rule victory over the Falcons.

Amid her hitting inconsistencies, Tholl found different ways — incorporating small ball tactics and strategic decision making — to spark the offense. And much like her teammates, Tholl has attributed her recent offensive success to her newfound process at the box.

“I think it was just letting go and committing to what I’m doing,” Tholl said March 19. “Just swing hard.”

With two outs in the first inning against the Wildcats on Sunday, Tholl’s process finally began to translate into attention-grabbing runs. Against Kentucky’s star pitcher, Stephanie Schoonover, Tholl belted one over center field past the wall to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

“When you can get a hitter feeling so confident in their swing, aggressively attacking every pitch until their eyes tell them not to, it gives them an edge,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “She recognizes that she can do some damage.”

In the past few games, Keke has regained her batting prowess, repeatedly playing to her strengths and allowing the Wolverines to build their offensive momentum. Michigan’s performance at the John Cropp Classic over the weekend, where every run scored in its games came via the solo shot, showed that power has become essential to the team’s offensive flow.

If the Wolverines want to carry any offensive momentum heading into Big Ten play, they will need their best power hitter — Keke Tholl — to continue to grow through her mistakes and maintain her offensive presence with every at bat.