As junior catcher Keke Tholl jogged the final stretch to home plate, her teammates lined the base path, waiting to celebrate her return. Her triumphant stomp onto home plate was met with cheers and helmet taps.

Tholl had not only brought in the first two runs of the No. 25 Michigan softball team’s game against No. 16 Duke on Sunday, she also hit her fourth home run of the season — already matching her previous season high in just 10 games so far this year.

Although the Wolverines went on to lose to the Blue Devils 6-3, Tholl’s two-run homer in the first inning and subsequent RBI double in the fifth directly contributed to all of Michigan’s scoring production in the game.

Tholl showed flashes of her batting prowess last weekend, but her power mainly manifested as sacrifice flies — helping her teammates score but leaving her off the base paths. At the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational this weekend, however, she pushed balls over the fence, taking her off the bases only after adding to the Wolverines’ run count.

“Last week towards the end of the weekend, I felt that she was striking the ball really well, even at times she didn’t get a bunch out of it,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “I think she just carried that momentum in, and she did a nice job of commanding the strike zone with a commanding presence in the box.”

Friday’s first contest against No. 20 Central Florida was more of the same for Keke as she hit another RBI sacrifice fly. Her production in the box was still vital to the Wolverines’ offense — the RBI was one of only two Michigan runs in the game — but her weekend was just getting started.

In the second game Friday against Louisiana, Keke’s power hitting finally translated to her first home run of the season. And three innings later, she did it again. Her second homer gave the Wolverines a three-run cushion after four innings, which they were able to hang on to despite allowing two runs in the fifth.

“She knew what pitch she was hunting,” Bonnie said. “She didn’t let those opportunities slip away from her, and that’s what we need to do.”

Whereas a hard-hit ball might have resulted in a fly out last weekend, Keke’s adjustments this weekend got balls over the opposing fielders’ heads and out of the park.

Against Mississippi State on Saturday, Keke once again found a pitch to her liking and was able to capitalize. Facing a three-run deficit in the fourth inning, Keke stepped up first to bat and promptly fired off her third home run of the weekend. Her teammates responded to her momentum shift and tied the game by the end of the inning, eventually leading to the 7-6 win.

For Keke, that success comes down to preparation and patience:

“I think it’s just staying calm at the plate (and) being prepared in the box and in practice,” Keke said. “Having short-term memory loss when things don’t go my way and just adjusting pitch to pitch really (helps).”

After a slow opening weekend in which she only managed three hits in 15 at bats and one run, Keke’s ability to forget and adapt was necessary. This weekend, she matched her hit total from the first weekend in her two-homer performance against Louisiana alone, with a season-high three hits. She then followed that up with another strong performance against Duke, hitting 2-for-3.

“She’s a physical, strong player who has the ability to hit the ball a long ways,” Bonnie said. “We’re gonna count on that a great deal as we go through our season.”

This weekend, Keke showed why she holds the third spot in the batting order. When her teammates were able to get on base ahead of her, her home runs created especially dramatic offensive production.

But even when the rest of Michigan’s bats fell silent, Keke’s solo home runs created momentum and proved to be the difference in both of the Wolverines’ one-score wins.