Junior catcher Keke Tholl’s two-run homer in the Michigan softball team’s 9-0 win over Oakland might look like the highlight of her day. On the stat sheet it certainly was.

But flying under the radar, her constant energy and encouragement behind the plate stole the show.

The pitcher-catcher connection is vital to defensive success. Junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau pitched an overall solid day — throwing three innings without allowing a hit — but inaccuracy plagued her arm. Through the struggles she relied on her catcher, who is not only her target when throwing but also her motivation.

“The catcher behind the plate has got to give energy to her pitcher,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said.

And multiple times throughout the game, Keke visited the circle to do just that. Her goal was always the same: to slow the game down and build LeBeau’s confidence up in order to attack the next batter.

Although LeBeau prevailed, when her balls were so far out of the zone they soared over Keke’s head, or even hit the batter, she looked rattled. Keke’s visits — always ending with her patented smile and special handshake — served to lighten the pressure.

“​​I just try to keep it fun and light, joking,” Keke said. “Sometimes you just need that little reminder that you’re great, and we’re just there to give them a little bit more encouragement.”

In the second inning, LeBeau threw a wild pitch that allowed a runner to comfortably steal second base. She managed to work her way back into the count with two strikes, but after multiple foul balls and a final high ball, LeBeau walked the batter. After another ball to the next batter, Keke took a solo trip to the circle.

Keke’s chat left LeBeau smiling and apparently more relaxed as she proceeded to throw two straight daggers down the middle to regain control of the count. In only two more pitches, LeBeau struck out the batter and ended the inning — thwarting the Golden Grizzly threat.

“In moments when there is a little lull where the pitcher is not in rhythm, that’s what the catcher can help do is keep her in rhythm, keep her engaged in pitch to pitch,” Bonnie said. “That’s your job as a catcher is to deal hope to your pitcher.”

Although not all circle visits were immediately effective, against Oakland, they kept LeBeau focused. A couple off pitches in a row unsettled her, but they didn’t consume her.

In the third inning, LeBeau hit two of the first four batters and then threw another two balls to the next batter, digging herself into a hole with runners on the corners. Keke and pitching coach Jennifer Brundage visited LeBeau yet again. Brundage gave her message first, reminding LeBeau of her mechanics. Then Keke took an extra moment to provide a spark, hoping to reignite LeBeau’s arm.

Although LeBeau couldn’t work her way out of the hole against that batter, she remained calm and got out of the bases-loaded threat with an easy out at first on the next batter. With her coach and Keke easing some of the pressure, LeBeau was able to keep her head on her shoulders and make the necessary pitch.

“When runners get on, people’s heads start to go,” senior third baseman Audrey LeClair said. “I think those timeouts and those talks really make us smile and calm us down and remember we know what we’re doing and we’re having fun and we’re just gonna be athletic.”

Keke and LeBeau’s connection on the field was palpable against Oakland and was essential in keeping LeBeau’s mind in the game. Although she struggled with accuracy and gave up walks, LeBeau still pitched a successful no-hitter in her three innings — due in large part to the support from her catcher.