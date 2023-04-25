When Keke Tholl stepped up to the plate for her third at bat on Saturday against No. 21 Northwestern, a palpable ripple of energy ran through Carol Hutchins stadium.

It wasn’t just because the bases were loaded. It wasn’t just because the junior catcher had already hit two home runs in the game. It was both of those things and so much more. It was because time and time again Tholl has come up clutch for the Michigan softball team with her play and her attitude.

Spectators have come to expect fireworks from the Wolverines’ biggest bat. And she continues to set them off in the biggest moments.

“I just trusted my swing,” Tholl said of her two home run performance Saturday. “I’ve been working a lot with (Amanda Chidester) and the coaches and just staying within myself and trusting my process. I bought in and it paid off.”

She may not have hit a grand slam, but her mere presence at the plate — following two home runs on the day — was menacing enough to force the Wildcats into a lose-lose situation. With the bases loaded, they chose to walk her, holding the damage to only one RBI in the at bat instead of risking the possibility of more.

Bringing in runs is what Tholl does best — and it’s exactly why she has become Michigan’s cleanup hitter as of late. She has a team-leading 38 RBI and .591 slugging percentage on the season. But just as important as the numbers are to understanding her impact is the timing of her hits.

Most notably, her walk-off double against Illinois on April 9 won the Wolverines the game and with it the series. With two runners on, including one at third base, Tholl worked the pitcher up to a full count before firing a hit deep into the outfield to bring home the winning run. When opponents give Tholl the opportunity to hit, she takes it.

“They chose to, obviously, pitch to Keke,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said after the win. “I mean, you look at the stats, … as a team we’re hitting .300 with runners in scoring position.”

With the top of the lineup getting themselves on base the most consistently, Keke’s ability to produce RBI has proven especially effective. For most of the season, however, Keke lived in the third spot where she still worked to advance the runners but didn’t have the same dramatic effect.

As Bonnie sought to increase run production ahead of the series against the Fighting Illini, she prioritized speed and designated Keke to be the sole slugger in the lineup.

“When we really look back at the stats, especially the last eight games, what was happening in the four hole wasn’t really giving us much run production,” Bonnie said April 7. “So we thought, ‘hey, we’re not hitting extra bases anyways.’ Your typical four hitter who has power was not doing that for us, and so we thought let’s go from station to station.”

In turn, Keke became the four hitter — and she has lived up to the expectation of the role. Since the change, she has recorded 11 hits and 15 RBI through 11 games, a significant increase from her early season production. And just as her role on the field has developed, her impact off of it has deepened.

Keke is the ultimate hype woman, leading cheers from the dugout and blowing kisses to the fans from the bases. Young girls look up to her — case in point the fan who approached her with a school project poster board all about the life and softball career of Keke Tholl.

“It means everything,” Keke said Saturday about her interactions with fans. “It’s why I do what I do. I was in their shoes one day, and it’s really cool to be here now. All I want to do is give back because I was that little kid once.”

Now a leader for the Wolverines, Keke makes her presence known with her play but also with her attitude on and off the field. She has been Michigan’s best power-hitter all season, and just as Bonnie recognized that when she moved Keke into the cleanup spot, the fans took note on Saturday as they sat in anticipation of her bat.

With her power, her consistency in big moments and her willingness to connect with fans, Keke Tholl provides invaluable energy and production every time she steps up to the plate.