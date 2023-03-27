COLUMBUS — Lauren Derkowski is dominant and often borderline unhittable from the circle.

The sophomore right-hander’s presence empowers the Michigan softball team with the ability to compete and win big games. But when she isn’t in the circle, the Wolverines’ powerlessness is put on full display.

The tale of the two versions of the Michigan softball team — with and without Derkowski — became apparent in Sunday’s double header against Ohio State.

After giving up a run in the first inning of game one, Derkowski delivered nine consecutive shutout innings in the win. She was dominant. So dominant that her performance would clear your mind of the opportunities squandered by the offense to put the game away earlier. So dominant that few balls were put in play, limiting opportunities to expose the infield’s lackluster defense.

In the second game, those weaknesses were unearthed in the 11-2 run-rule loss. Just 30 minutes after the win, all while bringing an identical batting order to the plate, the Wolverines were unrecognizable.

The difference was that Derkowski wasn’t pitching.

This isn’t to blame the game’s starter — junior right-hander LeBeau for the loss. She is an aggressive pitcher who has delivered several stellar performances, including a no-hitter. But at this point in the season, LeBeau is not on Derkowski’s herculean level.

But Michigan’s issue is not LeBeau’s arm, rather the issue is its reliance on the irreplicable play of Derkowski to overshadow the Wolverines’ flaws.

“We’ve seen that over the years with Michigan softball when we have strikeout pitchers, our fielding percentage is higher,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said March 15. “We limit the opportunities for the opponents.”

To begin game two, LeBeau was on pace to retire the side in order. Instead, an off-target throw from senior third baseman Audrey LeClair gave the Buckeyes a two-out base runner leading to a four-run onslaught. LeBeau’s task was unfair — get four outs instead of three — but a result of the gap between her and Derkowski in masking the rest of the team’s mistakes.

Soon after, a ground ball through the legs of freshman first baseman Maddie Erickson brought the team’s error total to 29 on the year — approaching last season’s mark of 33 in less than half the amount of games. Derkowski’s play often overshadows those mistakes. Without Derkowski, however, those mistakes become costly to the team’s ability to win.

Michigan’s desired path to victory is well established. The Wolverines are orchestrated to win low scoring games through strong strikeout pitching complemented by aggressive hitting and baserunning. Derkowski’s 9-5 record is evidence of the potential success of that approach, while LeBeau’s 5-7 record is a reminder of its limitations.

That path eventually worked in the ten-inning win and many of Derkowski’s starts. But when unearned runs push the Wolverines into deep holes, like in Sunday’s game two, they aren’t built to come back — exposing Michigan’s other weakness: inconsistent and untimely offense.

Over the past two weekends, many of the Wolverines’ runs have come through home runs — an added dynamic to an offense that struggled to hit for power at the beginning of the season. But more glaring is their recent inability to score consistently outside of the long ball. The focal point of this offense has been scoring through a mirage of slap-hitting, bunting and sacrifice hitting — only to be complemented by the occasional home run.

“We’re a team that’s gonna have to continually put the pressure on the defense,” Tholl said after the double header.

In the win, the Wolverines set up scoring opportunities by advancing runners on stolen bases and bunts. If they were to lose, the inability to capitalize in those moments would have been the story. Instead it was Derkowski, supplying the lifeline for graduate utility player Melina Livingston to lay down the game winning hit — and Michigan’s first with runners in scoring position after previously going 0-11.

So while Ohio State continued to rack up runs in the later game, the Wolverine offense came to a halt at two runs — because a shootout does not cater to their identity.

Low-scoring games won through gritty offense, sound defense and, at its core, dominant pitching are quintessential to Michigan softball. But this season, that’s only been true when Derkowski takes over the game and all the other issues seem to disappear.

As soon as the Wolverines turn to another arm, the inconsistent hitting and defensive mistakes emerge in the spotlight again — and those low-scoring wins becomes harder to obtain.

Michigan has one identity with Derkowski and another without her. An identity of winning close games and an identify of losing big. So right now it’s only path to victory exists with her in the circle.

In order to be a competitive team, the Wolverines must learn how to win without Derkowski.