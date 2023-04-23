Carol Hutchins Stadium.

In big silver letters the Michigan softball team’s stadium now carries the name of its legendary former head coach.

As Hutchins threw out the first pitch, the field was filled with her alumni behind her — bearing their Big Ten championship rings. Images of her illustrious career lay enshrined on the outfield banner centered around the 2005 national championship. The winningest coach in college softball history’s name is synonymous with winning.

And in fitting succession to the ceremony, the Wolverines crushed No. 21 Northwestern. In run-rule fashion, Michigan picked up its first ranked win of the season hoping to finally turn the corner in pursuit of its bigger goals

But don’t let the big win distract you — Hutchins’ legacy is bigger than any one win.

Nonetheless, Hutchin’s was still happy to see the Wolverines win in dominant fashion against the Wildcats.

“About time,” Hutchins said, smiling. “I really think this team can achieve more than they’ve been achieving.”

And when the Wolverines finally delivered in a big game, it came directly from the inspiration of Hutchins’ ceremonial day.

“Hutch’s fingerprints are all over this program and I may be the one who’s the head coach right now but this is Carol Hutchins’ program and it’ll be her program forever,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “The players were pretty fired up to play for her today. And they just carried that emotion into (the) first, second, third inning and beyond.”

But as much as a singular win or loss can change a season, it does very little to change an entire program. And before the game even began on Saturday, it was clear the outcome would do little to affect the strength of Hutchin’s program.

“She built this kingdom,” junior catcher Keke Tholl said. “I’m happy that I was here to witness it and be on the field today.”

Although Hutchins’ kingdom is a known winner, it was built from the ground up. It was built to give a home to female student athletes first, and win softball games second.

Taking over the program in the early years of Title IX, which Saturday’s game also celebrated, Hutchins pushed change at every stage in her career for the continued investment in women’s athletics, in college softball and in her players both at the University of Michigan and nationwide.

“I always tell people … I went through the whole evolution of Title IX,” Hutchins said. “But everything has been a challenge and we have had to fight for things for so long past that. The challenges are not over in any aspect.”

After telling her own struggles in the battle for gender equality in athletics, she remains focused on a fight bigger than any single game. She reminded us of the United States Women’s National Team’s battle for pay equality just last year — demonstrating how the ongoing struggle for equality that Hutchins stands for stretches across all sports.

It is a fight bigger than any one person and any one sport and especially any one game.

“I personally named it Alumni Field,” Hutchins said “I’ve always wanted it named after all the people that played on this field. That is still what Michigan softball is. It still remains Alumni Field. I never wanted (to be the stadium’s namesake). We don’t need to have this. This is about the people.”

She tailored her program to the players that she fought for everyday. And while she fought so hard for them, they fought for her on the field — ushering in an era of success and dominance under her. Again, the winning came second.

Whether Michigan won games or not — and it usually did — Hutchins remained committed to providing the best experience for her players both on and off the field. Through the love of her players she fostered a sisterhood of alumni. A sisterhood of women as confident and powerful as her.

“The reason that so many of those alums came back in a week’s notice is because they love what she means to this university,” Bonnie said. “She empowers them and that is the greatest gift that Carol Hutchins has given this university: showing young women how to be strong empowered women.”

Just as Hutchins mentored Bonnie to become her successor, she mentored dozens of young women. And the alumni carry that more proudly than any championship ring.

While it is easy to get caught up in the success she brought to the program, the real strength of Hutchin’s program lies much deeper. Deep enough that regardless of how monumental Saturday’s win is to the Wolverines’ season, the strength of the Michigan softball program is unaffected.

So don’t forget that the silver lettered “Carol Hutchins Stadium” is not in honor of 1707 wins — it is in honor of the empowering Carol Hutchins and the kingdom she built.