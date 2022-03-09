When Duke coach Marissa Young presented Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins a jar of maize and blue M&Ms following her record-setting 1,675th win, it was a symbolic reflection of softball royalty from her high-achieving descendants.

But also a reminder of the work left to be done in the present.

Hutchins’s win came in Durham during an Ann Arbor reunion two weekends ago, as Young pitched under Hutchins from 2000 to 2003. Northern Kentucky was also led into the same Duke invitational by Kathryn Gleason, who was a Michigan captain and two-time World Series team member in 1995 and 1996.

For someone who always turns the credit of milestones towards those who played under her, it was a fitting first moment with Hutchins again becoming the sport’s winningest coach of all time. But any time the attention turns back to her positioning in the coaching pantheon, especially relative to the coach she passed in Arizona legend Mike Candrea, one can’t help but read between the lines.

“Mike Candrea has eight national championships and what he has done for the game of softball, he’s on a level all by himself,” Hutchins said. “I will look up to him forever. … All we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to get to the World Series. We’ve been able to get to the World Series. As the goal of this year’s team is the goal of every team. We have to win games to do it and that’s my only focus, but all I can do is tip my hat to Mike Candrea.”

There is certainly not a sane voice out there saying Hutchins needs to pull seven more national titles to prove her on-field greatness, nor should there be. But comparisons to Candrea’s track record in NCAA Regionals — the area plaguing the Wolverines the most — shed some light on where more reasonable frustrations lie:

Candrea made it out of the tournament’s first weekend in all but three years in his 35-year Arizona tenure, while Hutchins has only managed to do it in about half of her 36 years at Michigan.

The rate has most recently manifested itself in a regional-victory drought over the past five years, one that has left some of the best players in program history unsatisfied — and coming back to school in order to change that.

“There’s a lot of goals that I set for myself in each year that I haven’t been able to achieve yet,” fifth-year left hander Meghan Beaubien said in February. “That’s a big reason I’m back. I’ve never been (to the Women’s College World Series), I’ve never made it out of the regional, and I’m not happy with that. No one who has been here for five years is happy with that.”

Players like Beaubien are why accomplishments during the five-year drought can be taken for granted. Led by assistant coach Jennifer Brundage, Michigan’s dominance in the circle has brought in a steady stream of Big Ten championships.

But cold bats, failed execution and tough matchups have cut each team short in the exact same round just as often.

To anyone who has followed the Wolverines since their last regional breakthrough — its 2016 Women’s College World Series appearance — that recap probably feels redundant. It’s on the top of all the Wolverines’ mind too, and developments this past offseason reflect that.

Faith Canfield, a former two-year captain who played at Michigan from 2016 to 2019, returned as a volunteer coach. She batted an impressive .390 or better during the last three years of her playing career. Choice grad-transfer selections from the portal in outfielder Kristina Burkhardt and utility player Melina Livingston also reflect this push for batting action.

Both transfers sought Michigan as a powerhouse destination from which to close out their career under a legendary coach. But as other contenders such as UCLA, Oklahoma and Florida stamp the World Series as a destination they see routinely over the last five years, the Wolverines fade behind in relevance by not even seeing a Super Regional.

Additionally, holding up a role as the cream of the Big Ten is no longer a given. Sure, the top-heavy reality remains, but Northwestern’s loaded start and Minnesota’s emergence threaten. While Burkhardt leads other new faces in a batting boom that provides positive momentum into the home opener, the quiet lack of returning security at the plate from senior outfielder Lexie Blair and fifth-year infielder Taylor Bump could doom Michigan to hit the same wall once again.

“A lot of it is timing — they need at-bats to get it back,” Hutchins said. “They definitely need to not put the pressure on themselves or go to that place of ‘Well, I did good last year.’ Last year is over.”

But the collective output, along with pitching security led by senior right-hander Alex Storako, tallies a win-loss resume that puts the Wolverines exactly where they want to be. At 13-6 they have collected wins over four ranked teams, most recently in an 8-0 victory over No. 10 Kentucky this past weekend. More importantly, even in the highly-touted matchups lost, they’ve remained within reach.

The elite expectations are there, the elite mindset is slowly building the team to shape. Now, the results of an elite program need to follow.

And elite programs can’t get bounced from the road to Oklahoma City on the first stop every year. As much as anyone, Hutchins knows that.