In her first start for the Michigan softball team, Jessica LeBeau made a statement.

The junior right-handed pitcher threw a shutout on Friday night against Colgate, delivering the Wolverines’ first win of the season and the first win of Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl’s inaugural team. Then she followed the performance with a no-hitter against Portland State.

“It’s the first time I’ve been on the mound as a Michigan (player) with Michigan across my chest,” LaBeau said. “But the best thing is that I knew that every single person behind me had my back.”

Sailing to a 10-0 victory in just five innings was an emphatic win for the young team. LaBeau overpowered the lineup and was supported by an offense that dominated the weaker Raiders pitchers. While LaBeau pitched a gem, she faced middling competition and had the comfort of an insurmountable lead. That scenario prevented her from really showing her ability to control games under pressure.

As the Wolverines’ opening weekend continued, she had another opportunity to further prove herself.

On Sunday against Portland State, LaBeau was ready to showcase her talents and prove to be a valuable asset to the pitching staff. The transfer from Kent State is expected to be the team’s second starter, behind sophomore right-handed pitcher Lauren Derkowski. For a Michigan program that annually features strong pitching, LeBeau was an unproven newcomer.

Yet in the matchup against Portland State, LaBeau proved herself coming out hot. She retired the first three batters in the series.

“I think on Friday my nerves were getting to me and I was pitching tight,” LaBeau said. “(Sunday) I was trying to get them to swing more. … That was kind of my whole focus today.”

That focus showed in her performance soon after. LeBeau retired two batters in the second before striking out the side in third. she was dominant, with a perfect game brewing through three innings.

The difference between this game and her previous start was Michigan’s offensive performance as a whole. Without run support on Sunday, LeBeau was the sole player keeping the Wolverines in the tie game.

It was her show and she delivered. While she lost her perfect game bid to an error, strikeouts continued to pile up as she worked her way through the order without giving up a hit. She had no lead to fall back on, but unflinching, she was untouchable.

Eventually the Michigan offense arrived and the game ended in six innings, but this was still largely LeBeau’s game. She fanned the final batter, her ninth strikeout of the day. In her second career start for the team, she delivered a no-hitter.

“Jess was in great sequence today,” Tholl said. “She had made good command pitches up in the zone that really, really made the hitters fish for a ball that they thought was a strike.”

The nerves of Friday’s monumental game. LeBeau pitched loose and her presence on the mound was felt. She controlled each pitch with precision and accuracy. No matter who stepped up to the plate, she kept control of the at bat, and in turn she controlled the outcome of the game.

While LaBeau’s prowess from the circle is a welcome addition to the Wolverines, she is no stranger to dominating inferior teams. At Kent State, LaBeau often pitched against teams of Colgate and Portland State’s caliber. And just as she was Sunday morning, the two-time 2nd-team All-MAC pitcher was often dominant against those teams.

Michigan expects to beat teams like the Vikings, and LeBeau is expected to overpower their hitters. For a team that relies on their pitching as heavily as the Wolverines do, LeBeau will be expected to maintain this level of performance against stiffer competition.

In the first weekend, LeBeau took the first step in gaining confidence and controlling games from the circle. As the season continues, she will have to maintain that ability as more capable hitters step up to the plate.