With offensive inconsistencies plaguing the Michigan softball team’s season, every detail in each bat is crucial. Whether it’s timely hits, base running or employing small ball strategies, each aspect matters as the Wolverines’ success is contingent upon their offense. And Indiana Langford’s speed and versatility has helped fulfill each of those needs thus far.

Despite starting in just five of her 26 games this season, the freshman infielder has a batting average of .250 and tallied 12 runs — third most on the team — while playing multiple positions to spark Michigan’s offense.

Langford’s usual role is filling in as a pinch runner. As a former track athlete, she brings a burst of speed that has been essential to the Wolverines’ offense. With junior catcher Keke Tholl and first baseman Maddie Erickson finding their rhythm at bat, letting Langford pinch run allows the team to take advantage of defensive lapses to create an aggressive offensive strategy.

“(Langford’s) constantly working,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said March 28. “She can bring a lot of excitement to the game with her speed.”

Against Ohio State on March 25, Langford’s agility was on full display. With the first game of the series tied at one in the sixth inning, Langford entered the game as the pinch runner for Erickson. With every pitch, Langford took a few steps past first base, trying to find a window of opportunity to steal bases. That opportunity finally came when the next batter advanced on a fielder’s choice.

Langford dashed toward second base, narrowly escaping a groundout on the play, and she didn’t stop there. As the following batter struck out, she once again found an opening, stealing third and giving the Wolverines a chance to score. Michigan didn’t capitalize on that chance but Langford’s speed allowed the Wolverines to place a runner on third for the first time in the game without even tallying a hit in the inning.

Langford’s smart, speedy base running made something out of nothing, keeping Michigan’s offense flowing. Her versatility, though, extends beyond her speed. It’s her ability to fit into different positions that has become essential to the Wolverines.

In the third game against the Buckeyes, Langford entered the game this time as the third baseman in place of senior Audrey LeClair. After playing as a pinch runner and second baseman at times throughout the season, Langford played third base for the first time. But that didn’t prevent her from making an impact.

“She will admit the speed of the game emotionally was a little fast for her early on, but now I just put her in new positions,” Bonnie said. “She’s such a great athlete, she can play the outfielder, second base and now third base, and she’s learning it.”

That growth was evident as Langford forced a walk in the fifth inning with a seven run deficit, opening the door for Michigan’s offense. Back-to-back singles eventually brought her home while getting the other baserunners in scoring position to reduce the deficit to 8-4.

The culmination of Langford’s multifaceted skills, though, became apparent against Oakland last week. With the Wolverines up 8-0, Bonnie further experimented with Langford’s skillsets, placing her as a pinch hitter for Keke. Facing a 1-2 count, Langford singled toward the pitcher but before any of the Golden Grizzlies’ fielders were able to reach the ball, she was already on first base. Her single and timely use of speed put a runner in scoring position to ultimately put an exclamation mark on Michigan’s 9-0 win.

While Langford has found momentary success, there is still room for improvement. In the second game of last weekend’s series against Nebraska, the Wolverines were struggling to find a hit. When a walk at last put a runner on base, Langford entered the game as a pinch runner. The expectation was she would be able to use her speed to give them a spark, as she had done in previous games.

Instead, Langford, who was focused on trying to steal second base on a groundout, was tagged out on a double play. As a freshman, her inexperience led to miscalculating her chances to reach base safely on the play, diminishing any opportunity for Michigan to score. With only 20 at bats this season and a batting average of .250, Langford has also yet to find momentum from the batter’s box. While gaps in her performance have at moments restricted the Wolverines’ offense, her speed still remains consistent, making Michigan optimistic about her potential.

“She could really be our secret weapon,” Bonnie said Tuesday. “(In) the season, we’re going to see more of Indiana Langford because she has tools that are different. She’s just somebody who puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”

Although Langford doesn’t yet have the hitting prowess, her ability to find and capitalize on every opportunity created by the Wolverines’ offense or opposing defense makes her an essential piece to how Michigan approaches base running.

As the Wolverines continue Big Ten play, Langford’s ability and willingness to adjust to multiple positions as needed while growing through her mistakes can be the difference maker for the offense in pressure-filled situations.