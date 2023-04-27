The Michigan softball team’s freshman second baseman Indiana Langford is known for two things: speed and versatility.

Used primarily as a pinch runner, Langford was utilized off the bench to advance runners along the basepath, relieving power hitters and accumulating more runs. But with Wolverines coach Bonnie Tholl looking for more hitting productivity and a minor injury plaguing freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua, Langford found herself in the starting lineup for the first game of the series against Illinois on April 7.

“When we really look back at the stats, and especially the last eight games, what was happening in the four hole wasn’t really giving us much run production,” Tholl said after the series-opening loss to the Fighting Illini. “And so we thought, we’re not hitting extra bases anyways, and so your typical four hitter who has power was not doing that for us. So we thought, let’s go from station to station, that’s why we put (Langford) in.”

Against Illinois, Langford started as the designated player in substitution for freshman designated player Maddie Erickson. And while she only acquired one hit over the course of the weekend, her fielding presence in the Saturday and Sunday games — following the substitution to second base due to Ilacqua’s injury — aided Michigan’s defense in Saturday’s victory and Sunday’s walk-off win with six total putouts.

Following the stellar weekend defensively and as she started to make waves at the plate, Langford began to settle into her place in the starting lineup.

“It took me a few weeks just to get into the swing of things and understand my place,” Langford said April 22. “ … I learned we have to lean on each other and just become more comfortable with who we are and understand what we’re capable of.”

Langford’s batting presence only grew from her first weekend in the starting position. She went six straight games with at least one hit — elevating her batting average to .271 on the season — and it all reached a pinnacle against No. 21 Northwestern on April 22 with her first home run of the season.

“I was sitting inside and the second I saw that pitch I just unloaded on it,” Langford said. “I was just so happy, it just felt amazing.”

After two weeks and seven total hits as a starter, Langford’s eighth made it the distance — epitomizing the ascension to her current role.

“(Langford’s) worked really hard since the moment she got on campus,” Tholl said after the win over the Wildcats. “You can see the strength she has built, her shoulders have really filled out and she’s just an electric player. And she doesn’t even know how good she can be on a softball field and today was just a snippet of what’s to come for her.”

Through a tough series against Northwestern and looking towards an upcoming series against Indiana who currently sit at second in Big Ten standings — and Langford’s potential is promising moving forward.

In key situations, the Wolverines have relied on their freshman to step up with Erickson contributing power hitting, Ilacqua holding down second base defensively and freshman infielder Maddie Ramey pinch running. However, Michigan has found someone who can do all three in Langford.

“I’m excited to continue to have her on the ball field and watch her great athleticism go to work,” Tholl said Tuesday. “She has the ability to be the catalyst for an offense, to make some things happen in the field and to get momentum on our side. She is just going to continue to elevate her game.”

Now with her starting role secured, Langford only has room to grow as she settles into both the batting order and the field. And with the post-season looming, her contributions on both sides of the ball will be ever necessary for the Wolverines’ success.