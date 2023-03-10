With Michigan up 1-0 heading into the second inning, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowksi gave up a single in her opening pitch. The following play, Derkowski’s throw to second base led to a double play, taking out Kent State’s runners on base. But that was the only moment its infielders shined in the game against Golden Flashes.

After allowing their opponents to capitalize on fielding errors in the last two weekends, the Wolverines opened Thursday’s game cleaner, getting timely flyouts and groundouts and allowing Derkowski to settle slowly in the circle.

However, Michigan’s fielding soon became a tale of two stories: Its outfielders showed up in crucial moments, while its infielders fell into their old habits.

“We made some really good catches in the outfield,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Some of those balls and miscalculating those balls can turn into a big inning for the opponent.”

One such moment came in the fourth inning. As Derkowski struggled to find her first strikeout of the game, the Wolverines held a 3-0 lead, but it was too early to let their foot off the gas.

After a groundout to open the inning, Kent State designated player Delaney Robeson hit the ball flying into center field. That hit could’ve allowed the Golden Flashes to put runners on base, but graduate outfielder Lexie Blair was ready. Running out of her position, Blair dove down to make the catch to restrict Kent State’s offense.

Blair’s catch, combined with the double play, began to instill some belief in the fielding unit — that it could be relied upon to be the difference maker. The confidence, though, soon began to fade away as Michigan’s infielders began to let go of the game.

In the fifth inning, Derkowski’s second strikeout and a flyout caught by sophomore outfielder Ellie Sieler gave the Wolverines an opportunity to leave the Golden Flashes stranded. But a fielding error by freshman infielder Janelle Illacqua and a catching interference from junior Keke Tholl allowed Kent State runners to advance through bases.

“I’d like things to shore up more in the infield,” Bonnie said. “Just understanding the game and the opponents’ swing better.”

The absence of that awareness among the Wolverines’ infielders, though, left them in a familiar position. With one out remaining and the bases loaded, the pressure fell on Derkowski and her offspeed pitches that eventually guided Michigan out of the inning without damage.

As the Wolverines’ offense momentarily stagnated, their reliance on Derkowski and their defense only grew. Another hit by Robeson to the right field in the sixth inning fell into the grasp of graduate outfielder Ellie Mataya as she dove down for the catch. Her efforts, though, became futile as Kent State placed one runner on base in the following play due to a muffled throw on first base.

“I go back to my roots — like know who I am and what I’ve worked on,” Derkowski said. “ I knew we would get either (a) strikeout or my fielder has my back.”

Although Derkowski — who has gotten used to stepping up in the pressure-filled moments — pulled through once again with a strikeout to close out the sixth inning, the performance of Michigan’s infielders plagued its defense. Even in a game where the Wolverines’ offense found some rhythm, the stark contrast between their infielders and outfielders left Michigan to rely on its pitchers over and over again.

While the Wolverines escaped despite the mistakes this time against Kent State on Thursday, their infielders need to develop chemistry to enhance their performance against better opponents — ones who might capitalize on the miscues.