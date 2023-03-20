With two outs in the first inning against No. 14 Kentucky, sophomore catcher Keke Tholl stepped up to the plate. Facing the Wildcats’ star pitcher, Stephanie Schoonover, Tholl belted one over center field past the wall to give the Michigan softball team a 1-0 lead, allowing the Wolverines to strike first. But that was the only run they scored against Kentucky, as the offense came short yet again.

After Michigan used multiple home runs to propel itself (13-11 overall) to a 2-1 win over Longwood (11-10 overall), the bats didn’t do enough against the Wildcats (19-5), resulting in a 1-1 showing at the John Cropp Classic.

“I was happy with the way we played and our competitiveness,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We stayed in games even when the games were tight.”

Against the Lancers on Saturday, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski started, looking to build on her back-to-back shutouts in the last two games. In the second inning, though, Derkowski watched Longwood third baseman Korynna Anderson belt a home run over the left field wall, giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead.

Throughout the season, the Wolverines have heavily leaned on their pitchers and defense to stifle their opponents while the offense settled in the game. Allowing a home run early in the game could’ve been catastrophic for Michigan, but it instead relied on its process in the box to set up the comeback.

Down 1-0, freshman first baseman Maddie Erickson stepped up to the plate. Facing a 1-0 pitch count, Erickson took a moment to center herself outside of the batter’s box.

“I told myself ‘F it,’ ” Erickson said. “Let’s go have fun because there is no need to put pressure on yourself that’s not there.”

With that mindset, Erickson proceeded to rocket the next pitch over left field, tying the game 1-1 with her first collegiate home run.

As Erickson opened the door for the offense, the Wolverines appeared to walk right through it. A walk from sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler followed by a single from freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua placed runners on base with one out in the second inning. But just when it seemed Michigan found its rhythm, it began to fall into its old habits — failing to bring runners home.

Despite the Wolverines’ offense struggling to capitalize on the opportunities — leaving two runners stranded for back-to-back innings — their power hitting became the key to their success. With one strike in the fourth inning, Sieler found her first collegiate home run to give Michigan a 2-1 lead.

As the Wolverines continued to tally hits and then strand the runners, a solid defensive performance combined with Derkowski’s three straight strikeouts in the seventh inning to secure a 2-1 win for Michigan.

While the power hits reassured the Wolverines’ trust in its offensive process, its biggest test was still ahead of them: Kentucky and Schoonover’s 1.27 ERA.

“Facing a pitcher like that, she is going to power herself,” Bonnie said. “As hitters, we have to be aggressive and attack early not to let her ahead of us because once she does, they’ll be able to make us chase pitches.”

Opening the game against the Wildcats, Michigan did exactly that. With two outs in the first inning, Keke hammered a home run to give the Wolverines an early 1-0 lead.

Michigan continued to elevate its offensive performance in the third inning as a single by graduate left fielder Lexie Blair — followed by Keke’s advancement off of a hit-by pitch — loaded the bases. It was reminiscent of the game against Longwood, however, as the Wolverines carried its offensive momentum with its long hits but left its runners stranded.

In the bottom of the third inning, though, the game began to slip away from Michigan’s defense. A home run from Kentucky shortstop Erin Coffel tied the game at one. With two outs, fielding error allowed runners to advance, bringing an abrupt shift to the game and giving the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.

Although the Wolverines’ defense and pitching strategically contained Kentucky’s offense for the remainder of the game — including allowing an intentional walk for Coffel, who has a .407 batting average — their bats couldn’t match the efforts.

After the third inning, Michigan couldn’t manage a hit or take advantage of any pitching errors to place runners on base, ultimately falling to the Wildcats 2-1. Even though the Wolverines’ process was effective in producing power hits throughout the weekend, its offensive gaps still remained evident against higher competition.

As Michigan heads to Big Ten play, the process needs to translate to consistent hitting performance if the Wolverines want to find any success against competent opponents.