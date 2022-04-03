EVANSTON —24 hours is a long time to be hanging on a game result and a lot of time for adjustments to be made.

For the Michigan softball team (19-11 overall, 0-4 Big Ten), a third-inning, weather-induced suspension from Saturday to Sunday was a palette cleanser in its second game against Northwestern (24-4, 5-0). But the Wildcats didn’t need one to win — and it showed in the 6-4 Northwestern victory.

Winless through three games in the Big Ten schedule for the first time since 1991, the Wolverines assumed a more flexible approach. Freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski started on Saturday, instead of the typical rotation to fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien.

In the bottom of the first, however, it quickly became more of the same, when Wildcats infielder Meave Nelson slammed the ball over the left field fence for her second home run of the weekend.

But, somehow, it wouldn’t open their scoring like last time. Northwestern catcher Jordyn Rudd, coming off of Friday’s game-winner, headed to the dugout without even touching third base, recording a third out and getting Michigan out of the inning.

The Wolverines would not match the Wildcats with their bats in the top of the second (though they did with the score), which hinted at an assumption of Friday’s tone: a low-scoring duel, but the contact made at the plate leaning greatly in the Wildcats’ favor.

The means towards that end would be interrupted, as ominous clouds over Sharon Drysdale Field unleashed their worst. This ended play for the day and pushed the rest of the game to open a Sunday doubleheader.

Despite senior right-hander Alex Storako taking over in the circle Sunday, contact continued like no time had passed, as she gave up two straight hits to open the bottom of the third. Northwestern infielder Nicki Cuchran broke through with a double, opening the scoring of the game a whole 23 hours after the first pitch — despite the “no-run home run.”

But in the top of the fourth, Michigan’s bats seemed to change the tide, as a walk from grad-transfer utility player Melina Livingston, a single from utility player Lauren Esman, and a well-executed bunt from junior outfielder Audrey LeClair loaded the bases. The Wolverines capitalized by bringing in three runs via a double from sophomore utility player Sierra Kersten.

The bottom of the inning would be when the Wildcats would homer again, re-seizing control of the game. This time, it would find its way onto the scoreboard, but somehow not without more baserunning controversy. After hitting her solo shot to left, Northwestern infielder Hannah Cady chest-bumped her teammates prior to touching home. Unlike the previous day’s blunder, the umpires would not hold that against them on the scoreboard.

Michigan would not find the scoreboard for the next two innings, but like the Wildcats had done all weekend, hard contact in the form of a deep Kersten single seemed to prelude later execution.

Execution would first come from the opposing dugout. A three-run bomb from Northwestern utility player Rachel Lewis and a solo homer from Rudd, who redeemed herself from Saturday’s homer-erasing blunder, would make it an uphill battle for the Wolverines once again.

Re-entering the game to aid Storako, Derkowski would bring the game full circle and stopped the bleeding. The return of Wildcats ace Danielle Willams to the weekend, however, brought the ice back to Michigan’s bats for good.