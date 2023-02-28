Despite inconsistencies for the Michigan softball team, junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau has been steady.

If her first two starts in the opening tournament and her performances in the Stanford Invitational this weekend are any indication, LeBeau is beginning to find her rhythm. LeBeau started three of Michigan’s five games at the Stanford Invitational, keeping the Wolverines in each game she played.

“LeBeau was outstanding,” Wolverines’ coach Bonnie Tholl said. “She certainly gave us a chance to win (against No. 16 Stanford).”

In the final game of the weekend against the Cardinal, LeBeau kept Michigan in the game as long as she could. The Wolverines did not allow a single run until the fifth inning, and LeBeau ended the inning with two strikeouts to hold Stanford to just one run, keeping the game tied at one.

Despite LeBeau’s efforts, Michigan could not pick up the pace offensively after scoring early in the second and could not complement the efforts on the defensive end, losing the game 3-1.

“We put a lot of pressure on our pitching without scoring any runs,” Tholl said. “Anytime our pitchers gave up a hit, we felt like we had to score three or four runs in one swing and that’s not realistic.”

Lack of offense was also a major issue against Nevada on Friday. The Wolverines did not score a single run despite one of LeBeau’s best showings all season. She contributed 11 strikeouts in the loss against the Wolfpack, only allowing three runs on four hits.

But, on Saturday against Boise State, the story was different. Michigan continued to lack a commanding presence offensively, but in LeBeau’s second start of the weekend and second time the Wolverines faced-off against the Broncos, the Wolverines were able to come away with their only win of the weekend. LeBeau kept dealing in the win, recording six strikeouts to six hits.

While LeBeau continued to dominate throughout the weekend, defensively, Michigan also improved.

On Saturday against Boise State, the only run allowed was not allowed due to a hit off of LeBeau, but on a fielding error — highlighting LeBeau’s consistent strength. And again, facing the Cardinal on Saturday, Michigan had four fielding errors that accounted for two of Stanford’s five runs.

On Sunday, the Wolverines improved the second time around. Michigan did not commit a single fielding error and kept the game close. However, this was not enough to win the game as they still struggled offensively.

“Our defense really led us down in a lot of areas,” Tholl said. “And so if we can really tighten up our D a little bit, which we did today, we can really play solid softball.”

While the Wolverines look to improve offensively and fielding, LeBeau and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski need to remain steady. And after this weekend, the room for improvement could not be more clear — complimenting that steady production in the circle with steady production in the field and batter’s box.

“They’ve commanded the strike zone a lot better, and they’ve thrown a lot more competitive pitches over the last two days,” Tholl said. “… And I was really happy to see us have better presence and better command in the circle. And now we just need to do our part. Get behind them defensively and a little bit more run production.”

On the season, LeBeau now has an ERA of 2.85 behind an improving defense that will look to provide as much help as possible for the Wolverines. While LeBeau has seemingly found her rhythm, it will be up to the rest of the team to find theirs offensively.