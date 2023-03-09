In its first home game of the year and after a quick turn of events following the cancellation of this weekend’s double round robin due to weather, the Michigan softball team got the opportunity to take on Kent State.

And the Wolverines capitalized on that opportunity. Using a surge of hits in the first three innings, Michigan (11-10 overall) beat the Golden Flashes (5-14), 4-0. The Wolverines found their stride in the batter’s box in what has been a lackluster year offensively thus far.

Michigan started the game off strong with graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya getting on base with a walk followed with an immediate RBI double from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair. In the next inning, Michigan scored off of multiple sacrifice infield hits, giving it a 2-0 lead after two innings.

And again in the third inning, both sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler and freshman designated player Maddie Erickson got on base with a single. An error by Kent State pitcher Anilese Kelly sent Sieler home to go up 3-0.

What was a problem for the Wolverines in many of their previous games seemed to be resolved almost immediately following two runs in two innings.

Defensively, through four innings, Michigan remained consistent by making multiple plays to end innings early. Normally a team that relies on its good pitching, it did not have to rely on sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski to get as many strikeouts because of this.

However, in the top of the fifth inning, that consistency ended for Michigan and the Golden Flashes almost had their breakthrough. After a hit-by-pitch and two errors — one from freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua and a catcher interference by junior catcher Keke Tholl — the bases were loaded with two outs. Despite the pressure, Derkowski got the Wolverines out of the inning with her second strikeout in the fifth inning.

One defensively shaky inning from the Wolverines led to another as the third error for Michigan came off of a dropped throw at first base. Derkowski yet again found herself with two runners on and two outs. And in that similar pressure situation, Derkowski ended the inning with yet another strikeout, making it her fourth of the game.

Michigan has lived by its pitching and Derkowski got Michigan out of both tough situations.

The Wolverines’ hitting surge offensively continued in the bottom of the sixth. Tholl was first on base with her second hit of the game and senior third baseman Audrey LeClair got her first hit of the game, a double, setting two runners in scoring position for Michigan. But again the Wolverines could not capitalize.

But in one final inning of defensive revenge, Michigan ended the game.

The Wolverines will have to build upon their win and offensive surge that has been absent in many of the non-conference games. In what was a game that could serve as a refresh for Michigan, it was able to find answers offensively.