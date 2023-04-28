As Indiana travels to Ann Arbor this weekend to face the Michigan softball team, the series will be a matchup of strength on strength and weakness on weakness on each side of the ball.

The two oppositely-tailored teams both enter the penultimate weekend in hopes of improving their seeding and gaining momentum as the regular season winds down. Each team’s success thus far has come from different sources — for the Hoosiers it’s the offense and for the Wolverines’ it’s the pitching. But while that point of emphasis will garner most of the attention this weekend, in a close matchup, the series may ultimately come down to each team’s ability to expose the other’s weakness on the other side of the plate.

The headlining matchup will undoubtedly be Indiana’s high-powered offense against the surging arm of Lauren Derkowski. Amid a stretch of strong outings, the sophomore right-hander will face her toughest test this weekend against the Hoosiers — who leads the Big Ten in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

But for as much statistical success Indiana boasts as a batting unit, second baseman Taryn Kern has stood out foremost. And even conference wide, the freshman has topped the statistical leaderboards by wide margins. With an otherworldly 1.582 OPS and 19 home runs, Kern will be the toughest hitter Derkowski has faced this season.

Right there with Kern is an incredibly well-rounded unit, however, having the unusual distinction of leading the conference in both stolen bases and home runs. The combination of speed and power pose a constant threat at the plate and on the base path for Michigan.

And while Derkowski’s consistency has propelled the Wolverines’ defense as of late, her few weaknesses may best be exploited by that combination of speed and strength. Derkowski has given up 16 home runs and 11 wild pitches this season, both of which rank third in the conference — sticking out like a sore thumb given she lies near the top of every other statistical category.

But while the blueprint for the Hoosiers to beat Derkowski exists, it’s easier said than done. Coming off three–consecutive starts against Northwestern and back-to-back no-hitters the weekend prior, she has been nothing short of dominant in the circle recently.

“We are in her light right now, as far as being able to follow her lead,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said April 15 after the no-nos against Purdue. “She’s shown us how to complete the circle.”

Derkowski and the staunch Wolverines’ defense versus Kern and the sparkling Indiana offense is a matchup of heavyweights. But with both units containing immense talent, the matchup is likely to sway back and forth. Leaving much of the weekend’s fate in the hands of significantly less flashy Michigan offense and Hoosiers’ defense.

Although Indiana features a trio of pitchers, all three bring in ERAs over three. Nonetheless, with right-hander Brianna Copeland leading the way, the Hoosier pitching staff hopes to have just enough prowess to tame the Wolverines’ lackluster bats.

As a team, Michigan has the same number of home runs as Kern. With an obvious lack of power outside of junior catcher Keke Tholl, the Wolverines rely on aggressive base running and well-placed hits to fuel the offense.

“One of our team words is feisty,” sophomore shortstop Ella McVey said April 18.

At its best, that mentality can lead to momentous outbursts like the third inning in the 15-0 run-rule victory over Northwestern. And at its worst, Michigan can be shutout, as it was in the next game.

But while the Wolverines’ offense showed signs of hot and cold all season, it has demonstrated consistently proficient outings against teams with poor fielding. With a lineup full of slap-hitters capable of putting the ball in play, Michigan can put pressure on defenses that are prone to errors — defenses like Indiana’s.

Ranking second in the Big Ten in errors, mistakes have proven to be the Hoosier’s achilles heel. And despite her talent at the plate, Kern has faltered in the field — with a team-leading 13 errors on the season.

The errant Indiana defense and middling Michigan offense are well known at this point in the season and there is little either team can pull from up its sleeve to change that. Each team will have to rely on mitigating its own mistakes and exploiting the others.

Although the Wolverines and Hoosiers feature opposite strengths and weaknesses, that leads to even matchups on both sides of the plate. So whether it’s in the strength on strength or weakness on weakness matchup, each team’s path to victory appears thin — but clear.