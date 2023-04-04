When Lauren Derkowski needs a strikeout, she knows exactly what she wants to throw.

A changeup.

But even if the opposing batter anticipates the pitch, they can’t hit it.

The sophomore right hander’s changeup has been potent, to say the least. It has powered her dominant 3-1 start to Big Ten play — and been critical in the Michigan softball team’s ability to win.

In the decisive third game of the Wolverines’ weekend series against Nebraska, Derkowski relied on her changeup heavily in the most crucial moments. After she gave up a run to cut Michigan’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, two Cornhuskers remained on base.

But Derkowski quickly crushed Nebraska’s chance to tie the game. After missing a riseball high on the first pitch, she went back to her bread and butter, throwing three straight changeups. Cornhuskers first baseman Mya Felder waved at all three, and the scoring opportunity ended with an emphatic strikeout.

“She’s got incredible command of her changeup and she can throw it in any count,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said April 2. “And when you have confidence you have command, when you have command then you can carve up a hitter and that’s what she does.”

Finding success in her offspeed, Derkowski racked up seven strikeouts in the 4-2 win. But the performance has been common for Derkowski as of late. She has established herself as the clear number one starter for the Wolverines — dominating nearly every game from the circle.

Derkowski’s ERA on the season sits at 1.82 with opponents batting a measly .201 against her. Both stats rank in the top 10 among Big Ten pitchers. But her most impressive stat line comes directly from her filthiest pitch. She ranks third in the conference with 126 strikeouts — many of which came from opposing hitters’ inability to touch her changeup.

“Usually she throws pretty hard, consistently and you have to be ready for the (fastball),” junior catcher Keke Tholl said. “So that when she throws that changeup you’re just like, ‘Oh my, here it comes’ and then you already started your swing because you need to be on time for the (fastball) and she just really fools you.”

The one-two punch of an overpowering fastball and a deceiving changeup make Derkowski dangerous. Her accuracy with each makes her lethal.

But behind her dominant arm is a relaxed and lighthearted demeanor in the circle — stemming from whatever song she is humming. A music fanatic, Derkowski loves to pitch loose — footloose.

“I always feel like I have a million songs going through my head,” Derkowski said March 26. “It definitely is a fun thing that I do to relax and remember (to) just have fun out there.”

Throughout the course of each game, Derkowski moves around to the hum of her many songs. While that demeanor allows her to locate her changeup in tight situations and pull her team out of those dangerous moments, it also throws hitters off.

“She’s got a lot of moving parts, you know, her body parts are moving all over the place,” Bonnie said. “It’s difficult for a hitter to really be calm in the box when the pitcher you’re facing has a lot of moving body parts.”

While many pitchers are ritualistic and patterned in their approach, Derkowski is the opposite. “Free-spirited” and in rhythm to song after song, her unique presence compliments her dangerous offspeed, and transforms her into a strikeout machine.

From the moment the hitters step up the plate against her unusual style, Derkowski knows what she wants to throw. When they waive at her strike-three changeup, they may expect it but they still can’t hit it.

Derkowski may be a perplexing pitcher, but that’s exactly what makes her so dominant.