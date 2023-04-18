Audrey LeClair does not mask her loud, bold and spontaneous personality on the field. And for better or worse, the senior third baseman lets that personality define her play.

LeClair has shown extremes this season, both good and bad. She sparked the offense in bursts, but also had a slumping bat weighing down the order. And in the field, she has made some key outs but also leads the team in errors.

As Big Ten play has ramped up for the Michigan softball team, LeClair’s hot and cold performances have had major implications on the team’s success. In games when she has failed to record a hit the team is 3-5. But when LeClair has found success swinging the bat, the Wolverines are a perfect 5-0.

Because in games when LeClair gets on base, she tends to do it with multi-hit games and extra-base hits. In those five wins, she recorded two games with multiple-base knocks to go along with two doubles and a homerun.

Those highs of LeClair’s game were on full display last Tuesday against Michigan State — where she recorded a triple to spark a comeback amid a three-hit game.

The reality of LeClair’s abilities came back into focus on Saturday, as the ups and downs once again shined through. Put in the spotlight throughout the doubleheader with Purdue, she shined in the win and struggled in the loss.

“She has that potential,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We just need some more consistency when our backs are against the wall because she has incredible potential to do so.”

Down 3-0 in the fifth inning of game one against Purdue, the Wolverines found themselves in just that situation. And with runners at second and third and only one out, LeClair had a golden opportunity to kickstart the comeback — to be as bold and loud with the bat as she is vocally.

And leading off the seventh inning in the same game, down 3-2, she had the opportunity to complete the comeback.

In both instances, she grounded out to the pitcher, squandering two opportunities and showing how quickly her bat can go cold in the spotlight.

But just 30 minutes later, LeClair found fire again in a flash. In a scoreless ballgame she walked and stole second igniting the offense. Not relying on her teammates to produce, LeClair took matters into her own hands by stealing third and scoring on an errant throw.

“She’s a high energy player,” graduate first baseman Melina Livingston said. “When we get her high energy the team can really feed off of that.”

And riding the wave of her earlier momentum, LeClair mashed a triple to left field in her next at bat. With the Wolverines only leading by one run, her extra-base hit opened the floodgates for the Michigan offense in its 5-0 win.

LeClair seems to always find herself at the plate in decisive moments. They’re stages that a fiery player like LeClair lives for — swinging bold and emphatically stealing bases. But that fiery personality can be a double-edged sword. And oftentimes it has slashed opportunities.

“When she’s calm a lot better things can occur from her,” Tholl said. “And so that’s the one thing we’re just constantly trying to mentor her to control her emotions and control her mind.”

If LeClair can control her emotions at the plate, she may find the consistency at the plate that the Wolverines are looking for — and bring her batting average up from her low .237 mark.

But for a hot and cold player like LeClair that’s not a simple task. As she continues stepping up to the plate there are two outcomes: bringing the fire or extinguishing the flames.