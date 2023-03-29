During a midweek matchup against Oakland, the Michigan softball team was eager to swing for the fences and embrace every opportunity at the plate.

The Wolverines took full advantage, powering three home runs and putting pressure on the Golden Grizzlies. The offensive showcase powered the 9-0 Michigan (15-13 overall) win against Oakland (6-9) on Wednesday.

Laying the foundation for Wolverine hitters to attack pitches without the pressure of a close game, junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau retired the first three batters in order.

In the bottom of the first inning, ready to put pressure on the Golden Grizzlies’ defense, Michigan adopted the aggressive approach at the plate. Senior center fielder Lexie Blair put herself in scoring position, singling then stealing second to set up junior catcher Keke Tholl. And with one swing of the bat, Tholl delivered the tone setter for the Wolverines — hammering a home run down the left field line — and putting her team up 2-0.

Refusing to let up, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler took the first pitch of the next inning, making her way to first on a line drive to shallow left field. The next two batters also put the ball in play, with freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua singling before a fielder’s choice on the next at bat left runners at the corners with just one out. Senior third baseman Audrey LeClair then muscled her second homer in the last three games to left-center field. The three run shot and a five run lead put Michigan in further control of the matchup.

Now at the plate, it was graduate first baseman Livingston’s turn to swing away and continue the onslaught. Not to be outdone by her teammates, a rocket to left-center fielder brought the score to 7-0. It was the Wolverines’ third of the game and seventh hit overall.

Securing its lead with a third home run, Michigan then turned to its younger bench. Without missing a beat, the contagious hitting continued. Freshman shortstop Avery Fantucci was the first to step up, singling to right-center field and growing the lead.

But in the end, it was the veteran Livingston who added another RBI to her day, bringing the lead to 9-0 in the fourth. Setting up graduate right-hander Hannah George to retire the side and secure the run-rule victory.

Although Michigan has experienced multiple run-rule victories over teams of Oakland’s caliber this season, the three-home run game is a first. The Wolverines’ offense has relied heavily on sacrifice hits and singles to score runs throughout the season, but on Wednesday the hidden power of the lineup came alive — driving in the first seven runs.

While three-home run games will not be an everyday thing for the Michigan offense, the outburst against the Golden Grizzlies revealed the group’s potential. When its hitters swing away, they have the ability to drive in bunches of runs with just one swing of the bat — and take over games like they did against Oakland.