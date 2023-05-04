In the Michigan softball team’s final game at Carol Hutchins Stadium this season, Wolverines coach Bonnie Tholl had one objective in mind:

“All the seniors were in the lineup at the end of the game and that was my goal,” Tholl said. “I want them to have a special memory of Michigan softball, even up all the way to their last day they played on it.”

And not only did every senior enter the lineup at the end of the game, but every senior put the ball in play for a hit during the Wolverines’ dominant 13-0 win over Oakland. The usual senior starters — including graduate center fielder Lexie Blair, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya, graduate first baseman Melina Livingston and senior third baseman Audrey LeClair — closed their final home game with major contributions at the plate.

After not hitting any home runs all season, Blair rocketed her second homer in as many games to cement a Michigan lead and her legacy in the program.

“That was Lexie Blair’s last game at Alumni Field, no better send off for her,” junior catcher Keke Tholl said. “She deserves everything. She worked so hard for this program. I’m just so happy to see her succeed and leave Alumni Field better than she found it.”

Also cementing her legacy was LeClair, who aired her third home run of the season to start the seven-run second inning from the Wolverines. And Mataya and Livingston each had a single of their own, fueling the hitting fire Michigan brew on Wednesday.

While the contributions of the usual starting seniors are to be expected, senior catcher Jessica Garmen and senior designated player Lexi Voss — who has become a more regular starter as of late — more than held their own against the Golden Grizzlies.

Connecting on her first hit of the season, Garmen sent a runner in to record just her second RBI off the single. And on top of that, Voss hit two singles, one of which also brought home a run for her second RBI on the season as well.

Garmen, who had not seen field action all year, entered the game for Keke at catcher and had her first two putouts of the season to contribute to the shutout.

“No matter what game it is … everyone contributes in some way,” Voss said. “It was nice to be able to hear and see other names called and allow them to contribute. It means a lot seeing all those girls that I’ve seen grind all year and sacrifice so much to have it pay off today, was really nice to see and special.”

The contributions of every senior, while not required to win the game, emphasized the leadership and expertise within the group. And using the energy fostered from the group of seniors, the next generation of Michigan players looks to keep up the standard of excellence.

Leading the way for the newcomers on Wednesday was freshman shortstop Avery Fantucci, who was removed from the rotation very early in the season. She sent a ball down the first baseline that narrowly missed the glove of the Oakland fielder to record her first triple of the season and add to the Wolverines’ lead.

On the other side of the ball, freshman second baseman Indiana Langford — who has solidified her role in the starting lineup — made a sprinting catch in the infield in addition to a well adjusted line-drive catch to propel the Michigan defense.

“It’s a chance to get people some experience and play experience to see how they react in situations,” Bonnie said. “We gotta keep them itching to improve their game and elevate their game and for next time they’re at Alumni Field in their jerseys.”

With contributions from both new and old players alike, the Wolverines boasted an all-around team effort en route to their dominant win over Oakland. And gaining experience for every player within the lineup will not only help the program in the near postseason, but in many seasons to come.