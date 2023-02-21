After the No. 25 Michigan softball team split its two games on Friday, the Wolverines faced their toughest opponent yet on Saturday: No. 5 Oklahoma State.

With the Cowgirls resting their All-American left-hander Kelly Maxwell, Michigan’s stagnant offense — unable to score against weaker opponents at times — had the opportunity to stand its ground against elite competition.

But the Wolverines had to do so with an unexpected change to their starting batting order. Graduate outfielder Lexie Blair was out with an illness and was expected to miss the rest of the weekend matchups.

Even though Tholl anticipates Blair to return this upcoming week, the Wolverines needed other players to step up in the meantime. Michigan still had graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya and junior catcher Keke Tholl — who hit two home runs against Louisiana on Friday — in the lineup to lead its offense, but nonetheless, Blair’s absence left a void.

“It’s always tough not having your entire team there,” Keke said. “But I have faith in every single person on the field that we can get it done with any lineup.”

Two players that were trusted to fill that offensive gap in the new lineup were freshman infielders Janelle Ilacqua and Indiana Langford.

Oklahoma State has one of the best offenses that the Wolverines have faced — and on Saturday, it showed. Michigan’s defense was overwhelmed, allowing two home runs in the first two innings alone.

With two outs in the fourth inning and a glaring seven-run deficit, Ilacqua entered the game. Her single, followed by a single from Langford, allowed graduate utility player Melina Livingston to score and put the Wolverines on the board.

Lanford’s first career RBI ignited Michigan’s passive offense. The Wolverines followed their first run with an RBI from sophomore shortstop Ella McVey and an RBI double from Mataya, cutting the deficit to three runs.

Michigan began to gain momentum to make a late push to close out the game.

For Langford, entering the game as the offensive spark plug wasn’t new. Despite her .200 average, she received significant minutes in the opening weekend due to her versatility and speed. Ilacqua, on the other hand, was in a rare situation — it was her first start at second base. But that didn’t prevent her from making an impact.

“We call Ilacqua ‘Steady Eddie,’ ” Bonnie said. “Because she doesn’t do anything incredibly flashy, but she’s just dependable.”

That consistency was evident in Ilacqua’s performance. After scoring a run off of Mataya’s RBI double, she hit her first collegiate home run that opened the door to an RBI double in the sixth inning to cut the lead to four. The combined effort from Ilacqua and Langford, though, fell short as Michigan never found a defensive stop to recover from the deficit.

But it showed that when the Wolverines need a spark, they can use their freshmen’s ability to adapt to different positions as needed to be creative with their offense.

In Michigan’s second game on Saturday against Mississippi State, Langford pinch ran for Keke with the game tied at four in the seventh inning, using her quickness to advance a base and score the winning run for the Wolverines.

Although Ilacqua struggled against the Bulldogs, she remained persistent and didn’t let that stop her. She followed that with a high-effort performance against No. 16 Duke on Sunday. Ilacqua stole a base early and threatened the Blue Devils’ defense. While she found herself stranded on base multiple times, she showed tenacity.

Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, the two infielders allowed Michigan to linger late in games. Their performances might not have given the Wolverines enough to win, but it gave Michigan an offensive push which will be a key going forward.

As Michigan prepares for higher competition, Ilacqua’s consistency and Langford’s agility can make them the freshmen difference makers in pressure-filled situations.