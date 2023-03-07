With anticipation mounting each second and the cheers from the bullpen echoing through an empty stadium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Amanda Chidester stepped up to the batter’s box for Team USA in a close 1-0 game — fulfilling a lifelong dream. But that moment was almost taken away from her.

Following the 2019 selection trials, Chidester eagerly waited for a glance at the initial USA softball roster for the Olympics. After seven years of competing for Team USA and spending a lifetime in softball, it all came down to this moment. It was Chidester’s first opportunity to participate in the Olympics.

But when the roster was released in January 2019, Chidester couldn’t find her name on it.

Although Chidester was a two-time All-American with multiple Women’s World Championships and World Cup experiences, her exemplary resume wasn’t enough. From playing at high-level international tournaments to being placed on the Elite Team — Team USA’s “B” team — in 2018 before being cut, her career took an abrupt turn.

For Chidester, it was a wake-up call.

“It was the most soul-crushing thing,” Chidester told The Daily. “But (it was) the best thing that could have ever happened to my life. … It made me take ownership and make changes.”

As someone who has embraced the challenge throughout her career, Chidester turned her rejection into motivation. With one last tryout left before the roster was finalized, she started an introspective journey to understand what was lacking in her performance and implement changes to her routine. All to ultimately secure a spot on the roster.

And as Michigan’s new assistant coach this season, Chidester is making self-reflection and the ability to respond in the midst of adversity — the mindset that eventually made her an Olympic silver medalist — a norm for the Wolverines.

***

Growing up in Michigan with two older brothers who were both athletes, sports became an integral part of Chidester’s upbringing. Whether it was playing tee ball, catching with her dad, or playing basketball in the backyard with her brothers, Chidester was always ready for competition.

“From the time that she was two, she was playing tee ball and she would be just so fired up,” Amanda’s dad, Brian Chidester, told The Daily. “Other kids were just running around the field, but she was just fired up about competing and winning.”

That passion only grew with time, transforming Amanda into a tri-sport athlete — playing softball, volleyball and basketball — through high school and receiving All-State honors in each. In her sophomore year, though, Amanda made softball her priority and became the face of the program.

After leading Cabrini High School to back-to-back Michigan state championships with her offensive talents and team-first mentality, Amanda’s approach to the game didn’t change. She found room for improvement every time she stepped on the field.

“(Amanda) never liked to lose, ” Cabrini High School’s former softball coach Debbie Norman told The Daily. “Even in drills, she’d always go ‘Give me one more!’. She made it special for her teammates but she never put herself higher than them.”

Amanda’s internal drive to refine her skills only developed further under the mentorship of former Michigan coach Carol Hutchins during Amanda’s time as a Wolverine.

***

When Amanda first arrived at Michigan in 2009, she was one of just three freshmen on the team. But immediately, she found herself in the starting lineup.

In her first game, Amanda started as the designated player — a position where experience is preferred. And experience was abundant on that softball team, but Amanda never let her own lack of it hinder her performance. She ended her first weekend with six RBIs and validated Hutchins’ trust in her.

Although Amanda’s performance highlighted her offensive abilities, it was a glimpse into her versatility. With aggressive base running and influencing the game as a catcher at times, that made her potential apparent to Hutchins and the rest of the coaching staff.

“(Amanda) was a perfect prolific offensive player and she was going to bring that power to the lineup every single day,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “But she was also a jack of all trades.”

To start her freshman season, Amanda fit into the designated player and catcher with ease. Soon though, she was forced to extend her comfort zone to play outfielder, infielder, second baseman, third baseman, and eventually first baseman by her senior year.

“(Hutchins) pushed me past limits that I knew existed inside of me,” Amanda said. “She helped me realize there’s always more in the tank and made me want to get more out of myself.”

While each position on the field has its array of skill sets with minimal overlap, Hutchins believed Amanda had the ability to enhance each of those skills — a difficult task for any player. But Amanda didn’t shy away from the challenge.

“(Amanda’s) goal was learn something and to get better pitch to pitch,” former Michigan left-hander Nikki Cortis told The Daily. “She could see the positives in a game of failure.”

Although she didn’t instantly shine at each role she was tasked to play, as a competitor and a team player her entire career, Amanda was willing to take risks and learn from mistakes to adapt as the Wolverines needed.

“She played every position with maturity and never complained,” Cortis said. “And when she messed up, you couldn’t be mad at her because you knew she was constantly trying to get better.”

Whether it was at the plate with her hitting or fielding with her physicality, Amanda wanted to be the best version of herself to help her teammates and impact winning.

“(Amanda) was destined for greatness and excitement,” Tholl said. “She brought that energy, that excitement every single day.”

Despite ending her collegiate career with only one College World Series appearance in 2009, Amanda was part of a more than .700 winning percentage team throughout her four years, tallying 200 RBIs and just twenty-six fielding errors across 231 games. She left an imprint on the program as her offensive metrics rank high among school history records.

And the program left an indelible mark on Amanda. Her passion for the game, combined with Hutchins’ guidance, evolved her perception of softball, making her an ultimate competitor.

“I approached the game with big goals, big dreams,” Amanda said. “I always set high goals for myself and show up every single day to give it my all.”

But as she left Michigan, those goals didn’t disappear. Instead, they broadened and she set her sight on the Olympics. That road to the Olympics, however, was full of obstacles.

Following her time as a Wolverine, Amanda participated in multiple international tournaments for Team USA before taking an assistant coach position at Duke in 2016 — a job with more stability — while continuing her training.

However, that stability didn’t seem to matter when the International Olympics Committee voted to bring back softball for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Amanda couldn’t keep herself away from the opportunity to compete.

All of Amanda’s professional career was geared toward the Olympics, but in 2019, it all began to unravel when she was cut from the team.

“A pretty devastating moment in our whole family’s life,” Brian said. “We’ve just never expected that to happen but (for her) there was no pity party.”

With one more tryout and a final chance to earn her spot, Amanda knew she had to be at her best to stand out among the rest, and that would require some adjustments.

After communicating with her coaches, including Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso and Team USA’s coach for the summer of 2018, four-time Olympian Laura Berg, Amanda identified what the adjustments would entail. She began to focus on her conditioning — incorporating rigorous workout routines, changing her diet, and prioritizing her mental health to enhance her performance.

As Amanda continued her training, she decided to join the Chicago Bandits in National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) to test herself at the professional level. In her first and only season in the NPF, she won the NPF Player of the Year award and compiled a .374 hitting average, leading the Bandits to a championship series.

Amanda’s training and resilience through the process paid off when she qualified for the Olympics in October 2019. But soon the COVID-19 pandemic presented another hurdle. The uncertainty and fear that the games might be canceled overwhelmed the thoughts of many Olympic athletes, including Amanda. Being a late addition to the team, the rescheduling of the games to 2021 was a relief for Amanda, allowing her to develop some chemistry before heading into play.

“She turned her ‘failure’ into fuel for her to be able to succeed,” Team USA outfielder Hailey McClenney told The Daily. “She played her best when she needed to play her best.”

In the opening round of the Olympics, Amanda made her presence evident in the pressure-filled moments. Down 1-0 in extra innings against Australia, Amanda stepped into the batter’s box with poise, roping a ground ball to the outfield for a walk-off, two-run single to secure Team USA’s spot in the finals.

“Every time I hear the national anthem, it just hits differently,” Amanda said. “Just that satisfying feeling that you worked so hard for and you are able to achieve it.”

From learning the game in her backyard, to adapting her playstyle, to fighting for a spot on the Olympic roster, Amanda’s journey had it all. Even though Amanda’s run didn’t have a picture-perfect ending with a gold medal, it was a special moment to see it all come to fruition.

***

With Olympic and professional experiences, Amanda now returns to Michigan as the assistant coach to continue influencing the game of softball.

“I want to be able to give back to the sport that gave so much to me,” Amanda said. “If I can make someone better to achieve their dreams, that’s everything.”

Aside from Amanda’s role in simplifying the offense and helping players retool their fundamentals, she creates a refreshing environment for the Wolverines.

“She is our personal cheerleader,” graduate outfielder Lexie Blair said on Feb. 6. “She’s the first one to be screaming ‘Yes!’. She gives you this confidence that many of us have experienced in previous years.”

But it is her experience that has become essential to Michigan.

The Wolverines entered the season with new players and limited veteran leadership under a new head coach, and that inexperience is becoming evident in Michigan’s performance. Back-to-back losses against ranked and unranked teams can be demoralizing for the players, especially its high-rated recruits.

For Amanda, though, it is a familiar situation. After excelling at the collegiate level and in international competitions, Amanda experienced the lowest moments of her career before the Olympics and that experience gave her a new perspective on the game.

“She just (has) a different mindset to softball,” sophomore catcher Keke Tholl said on Feb. 21. “Realizing that you’re going to fail but you have to get back up to keep trying.”

Amanda’s positive attitude regardless of the challenge ahead of the Wolverines has encouraged the players to approach every game as a learning opportunity. One such instance for Michigan was last weekend, facing No. 15 LSU and No. 2 UCLA.

“It is giving us the realization how we can improve in certain ways by watching and playing,” freshman infielder Janelle Ilacqua said Saturday. “We can use some of what they do into our game.”

As Michigan navigates the highs and lows throughout its seasons, Amanda’s impact on the team with her infectious energy and ability to approach the game with positivity every day will be crucial in helping the young players turn those losses into learning experiences.

After all, Amanda has spent years doing just that herself.