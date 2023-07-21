After the promotion of now-associate head coach Jennifer Brundage just four days ago, the Michigan softball team filled her previous assistant coaching spot with an elevation from inside the program.

On Friday, Faith Canfield was promoted to assistant coach after serving as a volunteer coach for the past two seasons, Wolverines coach Bonnie Tholl announced. Brundage’s promotion left a vacancy in the assistant coaching position and Tholl took advantage by making Canfield a full-time member of the coaching staff.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to stay home,” Canfield said. “The University of Michigan has meant so much to me and has done so much for me and my growth over the years. I have the privilege of continuing to work with and learn from the best coaching staff in the country and experience massive support from the operations team that is a cornerstone of Michigan Athletics.”

Canfield was on the Michigan softball team from 2016-2019 and served as a two-year captain for the Wolverines, playing mostly infield during her four years. She was also a three-time All-Big Ten First Team honoree as well as a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team honoree. Canfield’s .404 career high batting average and .379 batting average over her four years made her one of the best hitters in college softball.

After considering other coaching jobs following her career with Michigan and an additional two-year stint as a volunteer coach, Canfield will stay in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

“Faith’s impact in our program was outstanding when she was an All-American infielder and as a volunteer assistant coach,” Tholl said. “I am thrilled to have her elevated to full-time status and watch her develop as a professional. Faith has an abundance of knowledge and resourcefulness that makes for a future coaching star.”

This past season, Canfield worked mostly as a hitting coach in addition to serving as the first base coach. While batting was not the Wolverines’ strong suit this past season in their historically low year, a full-time position for Canfield could not only elevate her title, but possibly the team’s offensive consistency.

Now as an assistant, her role will seemingly become more extensive and will have a more direct impact on the team. And if she is to find success, Canfield will need to elevate Michigan’s batting to come back stronger after a dismal year offensively.