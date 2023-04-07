In the series opener against Illinois, the Michigan softball team had no issue putting runners on base early. But going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the Wolverines learned just how critical those moments were — by struggling to take advantage of them.

Failing to capitalize on base runners in the early innings, Michigan was unable to keep pace with Illinois as the Wolverines (17,-15, 3-4 Big Ten) fell 3-0 to the Fighting Illini (23-15, 2-5) in the series opener Friday afternoon.

After a string of near-perfect starts, sophomore right hander Lauren Derkowski showed signs of vulnerability early. She gave up a four-pitch walk to just the second batter of the game. Pouncing on the opportunity, Illinois third baseman Delaney Rummel then singled to right field, giving the Illini the early 1-0 lead — a lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

However, The Wolverines put themselves in position to respond immediately, before falling flat just as quickly. With the first two hitters reaching base successfully, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya was positioned to answer. Instead, Illini shortstop Megan Ward fielded the shallow pop out and applied a tag on the runner, an unassisted double play — and dagger to Michigan’s first opportunity to respond.

Starting with a single again in the second, the bottom of the lineup showed a similar ineptitude to take full advantage of scoring opportunities. The next three batters went down with ease, failing to advance the lead runner past first base.

Already up one, Illinois extended their lead with a two-run home run in the third. Pitting the Wolverines offense in a deeper hole to escape.

And with that larger deficit, is a more pressing need for opportunistic hitting.

While the opportunities came, the hitting never did. Sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler put herself in scoring position for the second time in just three innings. And with a walk, the Wolverines once again had two runners on base — only to squander the opportunity, putting up yet another scoreless frame and adding onto the ‘runners left on base’ column.

With its back against the wall, Michigan’s attempts to come back became aggressive out of desperation. An eager lead off runner, Livingston was caught stealing in the fourth inning — spoiling the chance for her teammates bringing her home.

And when the Wolverines’ offense went flat in the final innings, it showed that their early opportunities were no guarantee. And proved that their failure to score runs in those moments to be costly.

Seeing its previous eight batters retired, in the bottom of the seventh, Michigan needed to once again put runners on base — and finally bring them home.

With a walk, designated player Indiana Langford gave the Wolverines their first base runner since Livingston. Falling short however, the Wolverines’ day ended in another scoreless frame, completing a shutout with an inning reminiscent of the early opportunities that slipped away.

Those failed opportunities proved costly — and against Illinois, Michigan learned just how quickly opportunities disappear.

And how those missed chances lead to a loss.