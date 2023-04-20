During the Michigan softball team’s series opener against Illinois on March 7, there was a surprising change to the starting lineup — sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler was the leadoff hitter.

Until the weekend prior against Nebraska, Sieler batted in the middle of the order, coming in as the sixth hitter for the Wolverines while graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya started at the top of the order. But the offensive struggles prompted a lineup adjustment.

“We wanted a chance to get Ellie Sieler and Lexie Blair next to each other because we weren’t getting enough productivity in our four hole, especially in the last eight games,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said March 7. “Your typical four hitter was not doing that for us.”

With freshman infielder Maddie Erickson tallying only one hit in the last eight games, Tholl replaced her with junior catcher Keke Tholl — the Wolverines’ best power hitter — and Sieler found herself as the leadoff hitter.

“Sieler has a lot of experience at the top of the order,” Bonnie said. “She did that basically her whole softball life before she came here to college.”

The prior experience quickly became evident in her presence at bat. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning during the first game against the Fighting Illini, Sieler’s single allowed Michigan to place runners on base early before a double play faded away the momentum. As the offensive woes continued and the deficit increased to three runs, Sieler forced a walk before stealing second. But following Sieler’s steal, the next batters were retired in order, leaving her stranded as the Wolverines fell to Illinois.

In the third game of the series, Michigan recorded just two runs and Sieler scored each of them. After reaching first base on a fielder’s choice in the third inning, Sieler used her speed to advance on a wild pitch before an RBI single brought her home to tie the game at 1-1.

From there on, the Wolverines’ offense fell stagnant until the eighth inning as Sieler slotted the ball for a single — and the offense followed suit. A sacrifice bunt followed by a walk-off double ultimately brought her home to close out the series with a win.

While Sieler showcased her ability to fit into a new position, contributing to the scoring production, she showed flashes of her lack of experience against Purdue last weekend. In the first game, she went 0-for-4 and struggled to find her footing at the batter’s box But Sieler, recognizing the importance of her role, took a new approach to regain her rhythm at bat.

“In the leadoff spot, when the rest of the lineup sees someone else swinging away, taking hacks, it really gives them that ‘okay, we’re seeing the ball well,’ ” Sieler said Tuesday. “That’s just what I want to do. I wanted to be aggressive.”

She did exactly that as her performance elevated against Michigan State on Tuesday. The Wolverines capitalized on the Spartans’ fielding errors, taking an early lead in the second inning. But as Michigan State placed runners on base, Michigan needed hits to further pressure the Spartans’ defense.

With one out in the third inning, Sieler slotted the ball to left center field for a double — the first hit of the game — before advancing through the bases as the Spartans’ defensive lapses continued. And as the Wolverines began their scoring spree in the next two innings, Sieler was right in the midst of it.

After an RBI single in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Sieler once again stepped into the batter’s box with a runner on third. She hit the ball toward the right field for another RBI single, putting an exclamation mark on Michigan’s 8-0 run-rule win.

“She’s starting to feel more comfortable in the leadoff position. I can see her confidence growing,” Bonnie said. “She’s finding all different kinds of ways of contributing to the team.”

Although Sieler is still adapting to her new position, her offensive prowess against Michigan State — batting 3-for-4 — showed the heights she’s capable of reaching. As the Wolverines prepare to face Northwestern, the toughest conference opponent, Sieler needs to build on that momentum at the top of the batting order to set the stage for the rest of the offense — a pressure she has proven to embrace so far this season.