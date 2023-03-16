Less than two weeks ago, standing out as a slumping bat in the Wolverines’ already struggling offense, sophomore shortstop Ella McVey found herself on the bench with a .172 batting average.

Against Bowling Green, however, McVey flipped the narrative — and the Michigan softball team’s offense exploded alongside her.

Last season, McVey provided the Wolverines with stellar defense to help overshadow her lack of plate presence. But even without the expectation of being one of the lineup’s top bats, McVey’s early season hitting left much to be desired.

Ahead of Wednesday’s contest, McVey’s batting average sat at .161 — a noticeable drop off from her .257 last season. Her lack of production, combined with a minor wrist injury, led to a string of six starts for freshman Avery Fantucci in McVey’s place. Despite that setback and a hitless performance in McVey’s first game back against Kent State, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl remained confident in McVey’s re-emergence.

“Sometimes kids try to do too much when they get disappointed,” Tholl said. “I just had to remind her that I’m not disappointed … that’s how I need her to feel about herself and to present herself on the field.”

McVey made her presence known against the Falcons. Taking an aggressive approach at the plate, she took a 1-0 pitch in the second inning for an infield single — her first hit since Feb. 24.

Lacking power behind her swing, that hit demonstrated McVey’s identity as a hitter — putting balls into play and utilizing her speed as a slap hitter to reach first base. That identity was missing in her early-season at bats, but found again on Wednesday.

“I sat down with Bonnie today and just had a conversation of going back to who I am,” McVey said. “Really just attacking strikes, looking for good pitches, and putting good swings on balls.”

McVey carried that mentality throughout the game. She approached every at bat with a surprising level of aggression, looking to put the ball into play and not shy away.

In her second at bat, amid a 6-run inning for the Wolverines, McVey improved upon her previous chance at the plate. This time down 1-2 in the count, she hammered a ball past the infield for another single.

The moment she once floundered in — behind in the count — was one she now excelled in. And, the following inning, her single to left field on a 0-2 count capped off a three-hit performance that displayed her triumphant return to form at the plate.

But while McVey proved what she can do at the plate, a three-hit game will likely remain the exception rather than the norm for the sophomore. Swinging at early pitches and remaining aggressive when behind in counts will not always result in hits for McVey like it did against Bowling Green. But what it can do is keep the opponent on edge.

“She carries a good stick into the box, it doesn’t mean that she is always going to get a hit,” Tholl said. “But she’s going to put pressure on the defense.”

McVey may never reach the top of Michigan’s batting order or even replicate this three-hit performance. But that performance allowed McVey to recapture her offensive identity, an identity that imposes its presence through aggressive slap-hitting. And when it works — like it did on Wednesday — it brings a big impact along with it.