Audrey LeClair’s presence on the field is always felt. The senior third baseman’s energy and enthusiasm makes her stand out as a leader — even amid an offensive slump.

Halfway through the season, LeClair has failed to provide the same spark as last season, hitting a measly .229. But despite her numbers dropping from last season, LeClair’s energy has asserted her as a leader on the young Michigan softball team featuring six freshmen.

While lackluster hitting is a new struggle for LeClair, overcoming adversity has never been a problem. Recruited to the Wolverines as a third baseman, LeClair struggled to find playing time at her natural position early in her career. Yet, her enthusiasm for and impact on the game could not be ignored as she found playing time as a pinch runner and eventually as a starting outfielder. In that outfield role, she excelled in the field and in the box posting a .323 batting average last season.

Given her performance last year and her already vocal presence, the expectation for LeClair was to be a leader this season — both on and off the field.

“She just gives us so much energy and she has a lot of confidence in everybody,” junior catcher Keke Tholl said March 19. “She does a great job of being that vocal leader, and giving off her energy every day on the field.”

With her commanding voice and enthusiasm, LeClair has delivered confidence for her teammates. That starts at the beginning of each game as she performs a unique handshake with each teammate being introduced.

That radiating confidence and enthusiasm are both maintained throughout the game as LeClair leads a young infield featuring the likes of freshmen second baseman Janelle Ilacqua and first baseman Maddie Erickson.

“LeClair is newer to the infield, but she’s a great leader,” Erickson said. “She has a great arm, great attitude, and she’s someone we can always look to for guidance.”

As the only upperclassmen in the infield, LeClair has emerged as a leader. And in her first season at her natural position, she has embraced the opportunity and supported her teammates despite the infield’s defensive lapses, providing reliable defense amid those bumps in the road.

Although she has executed as a vocal leader while maintaining a high level of play defensively, LeClair has underperformed at the plate. Her batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage have all fallen, slashing .222/.250/.259 through 24 games.

It’s a noticeable drop from her stellar bat last season and only contributes to the season-long offensive woes of the Wolverines. From the nine-hole, she is struggling to get on base for the bats of graduate outfielder Lexie Blair and Tholl to drive home from the top of the order. The spark she provided last year has failed to light. Though her offensive impact has slumped, she still continues to lead through enthusiasm.

“She’s really made it a point to bring just the best energy, especially the last couple of outings,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Last week, she really made it a point to show us how to bring energy every single day to the ball field.”

At home, LeClair has been able to do her introductions with her teammates and inject confidence into them from the first pitch. An energy that carried them for two wins against MAC teams. And then appeared to carry into the weekend on the road, driving a comeback win over Longwood, but came to a halt in a loss to Kentucky.

Enthusiasm and energy define who LeClair is — supplying her teammates with confidence. But that type of leadership can only carry the Wolverines so far, as her hitting struggles are contributing to losses against top teams like the Wildcats. And with Big Ten play beginning this weekend for the Wolverines, they hope LeClair’s plate contributions finally matches her vocal presence.