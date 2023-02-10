As the Michigan softball team searched for consistency in the circle, it relied on sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski to open its season on Thursday. And she stepped up to the expectations.

But after throwing 113 pitches with nine strikeouts throughout the game, one got away from Derkowski, allowing South Florida to score the winning, 2-1 run in the extra inning.

“Derkowski was outstanding in the circle,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “When you first start, there’s a bit of nerves, but she settled right in.”

Even though Derkowski only pitched in 19 games last season, she immediately got comfortable in the starting role, throwing a strike in her first pitch of the game.

Derkowski cruised early, limiting the opposition to just two hits and punching out five batters heading into the sixth inning. The few batters that did reach base couldn’t advance, as Derkowski’s offspeed pitches constantly kept the following hitters off balance.

Heading into the sixth inning, Derkowski — along with the Wolverines’ hustle defense — kept the Bulls scoreless while Michigan’s offense struggled to build momentum.

In the sixth inning, with the game tied at 1-1, Derkowski faced South Florida second baseman Megan Pierro. One of the few hitters to figure out her pitches, Pierro went 2-for-2 and hit a triple earlier in the game.

Derkowski, though, looked unbothered. And facing a full count, she threw a strike to knock out Pierro. From there on, her confidence continued to elevate. She proceeded to punch out the next two batters, including the Bulls’ designated hitter Lydia Castro, extending the game to an extra inning.

“She made really tough pitches to get us out of an inning,” Tholl said. “She did a nice job controlling the zone and making people swing and miss.”

Despite striking out nine players throughout the game, Derkowksi’s inexperience and fatigue began to show as the Wolverines headed to the extra frame.

Prior to this season, her highest single-game pitch count was 76 in 5.1 innings, yet Michigan decided not to relieve Derkowski due to the consistency she had provided throughout the night. After 112 throws, she eventually made one crucial mistake — a wild pitch that eventually allowed South Florida to win the game.

“We were led in the circle by Derkowski, and we’re going to feed off that,” Tholl said.

Derkowski’s near-perfect game from the mound ended in a painful loss. But regardless of the final outcome, the Wolverines will continue to rely on Derkowski in future contests.