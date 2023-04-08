On Friday, in the series opener against Illinois, the Michigan softball team suffered a 3-0 loss in which its season long tendency — leaving runners stranded — and defensive woes characterized the Wolverines’ performance.

Heading into the second game of the series on Saturday, though, Michigan looked to redeem itself. With less than 24 hours between the games, the Wolverines had the time and the opportunity to cleanse the palate and make necessary adjustments.

The Wolverines found themselves in similar situations at times, struggling to score and make routine plays, but stunning performances by their pitching duo — junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski — led Michigan (18-15 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) to a 3-2 win over the Fighting Illini (23-16, 2-6).

The Wolverines got off to a rocky start. With one out in the first inning, Illinois left fielder Stevie Meade lined the ball to first base and the ball slipped out of graduate first baseman Melina Livingston’s glove, allowing Meade to reach first. Immediately after, LeBeau allowed two walks, loading the bases.

“A little uncertainty crept in at the start of the game,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “When (LeBeau) pitches carefully, she doesn’t have control.”

While LeBeau tallied her first strikeout next and prevented the Illini from capitalizing, her early mistakes — which were exacerbated by defensive lapses — gave Illinois offensive momentum. In the second inning, LeBeau’s first pitch hit the batter, placing her on first. While the Wolverines had a chance to get a first out as the next batter hit the ball into foul territory, a clash between junior catcher Ryleigh Carricaburu and Livingston let the ball slip out and allowed Illinois to advance its runner. The next ball went over Carricaburu and the Illini once again placed a runner on third.

Although Illinois couldn’t convert on the opportunities, Michigan found itself digging deeper a hole and barely escaping without damage in back-to-back innings. The Wolverines couldn’t stop the bleeding, and instead they floundered.

After giving up a single early in the third inning, the next batter hit the ball high and back into foul territory. While Carricaburu set up for the catch, third baseman Audrey LeClair and Livingston both came running in for the ball and what was supposed to be a routine play for Michigan turned into a defensive miscue.

“You have to have short memory in those moments,” Tholl said. “The person that has to have the shortest memory is the pitcher because they’re the ones who have the ball in their hands the next play.”

LeBeau did exactly that. Although she has had a rough stretch of games in the past month, as the Wolverines won only one of the six games she started from the circle, LeBeau didn’t let those early mistakes hinder her performance. Through the first four innings, Illinois tallied four hits, matching its game total from Friday. But LeBeau, refusing to let the game slip away for Michigan, got ahead in the count and forced the batter to hit the ball toward the Wolverines’ fielders. As LeBeau found her rhythm, Michigan’s defense began to turn a corner along with it, making routine groundouts and flyouts to restrict Illini’s offense.

With LeBeau and the Wolverines’ defense rallied after a rough start, Michigan’s offense had ample time to find its rhythm at bat. In the fourth inning with one out, senior right fielder Ellie Mataya hit the ball through the gap in left center field and her double opened the door for the offense. Freshman Maddie Erickson entered the game as a pinch hitter following a walk. In her second pitch, Erickson belted one over the left field wall, giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.

As Michigan found itself ahead in the game with three innings remaining, the Wolverines wanted to control the game. With a runner on first, Derkowski entered the game for LeBeau.

“(LeBeau) was getting some swings and misses and that’s exactly what we need from her. We need those solid innings,” Tholl said. “But when it came down to it and they had the leadoff get on, it was time to make a change to our ace.”

And the pitching prowess continued. Derkowski’s offspeed pitches kept the Illinois batters off balance and Michigan closed out the inning without any damage. As Derkowski’s performance elevated, the Wolverines’ defense heightened along with it, allowing them to carry the momentum.

In the seventh inning, Illinois threatened a comeback. With runners on base, the Illini batter hit the ball toward the center field. It almost seemed like a home run, but graduate center fielder Lexie Blair extended her arms to catch the ball, restricting Illinois to only a two-run double that made it 3-2. Even though the game seemed to be slipping away, Derkowski’s change-up pitches restricted the Illinois offense, securing a win for the Wolverines once she recorded the final out on a foul-out.

Despite the defensive lapses and inability to find momentum at bat early in the game, Michigan rebounded on the back of the combination of its one-two punch from the circle, serving as another reminder that its success is dependent on its pitching.