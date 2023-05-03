When Lauren Derkowski strikes out batters, she doesn’t just get the out. She tears down opponents’ morale, keeping the momentum squarely in the hands of the Michigan softball team.

On Tuesday, the sophomore right-hander threw 10 strikeouts in the Wolverines 9-1, run-rule victory over Western Michigan — her fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season. She thoroughly confused batters up and down the lineup with her mixture of off-speed and fastball pitches, fanning eight different Bronco batters on the day.

“(I was) just having fun throwing my pitches and trying to get them to swing at what I was throwing them,” Derkowski said. “Just staying within myself and my process out there.”

She forced Western Michigan batters to swing from the onset. The first batter sent a line drive straight into the glove of senior third baseman Audrey LeClair before Derkowski ended the inning with back-to-back swinging strikeouts. Derkowski took down the Broncos again with another perfect inning in the second, including one more swinging strikeout.

All six Western Michigan batters in the first two innings swung on Derkowski’s pitches, and all six went down swiftly. Even when Derkowski fell behind in the count, she didn’t let it phase her.

“(I’m) definitely just trusting myself and my stuff in those situations,” Derkowski said. “When there’s a full count … you don’t want to place the ball, but you don’t want to throw a ball either. So just kind of trusting it and going with it and just letting the game do what it does.”

Finally, in the third inning, some of the Broncos’ swings translated to hits. After allowing a leadoff single, Derkowski immediately rebounded with two consecutive strikeouts. But another single and successive wild pitch put Derkowski in a jam with two runners in scoring position. Once again, however, she delivered a final swinging strike to retire the final batter and end the threat.

Derkowski managed to keep her wits about her and strike out the side despite allowing two hits in the third inning. All three strikeouts came after Derkowski worked her way back into the count after going down early — a success partly born out of the support from her defense, particularly junior catcher Keke Tholl.

“As you go through, you expect your catcher to help lead and help deal hope to your pitcher,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “That’s exactly what Keke does. She’s one of our leaders on our team and it makes me feel good that the kids are able to communicate a message with some confidence to each other.”

When Keke took a time out to speak with Derkowski in the third inning after two straight balls, Derkowski followed up with three straight strikes — a sign of their invaluable connection. And with Keke and her entire defense behind her, Derkowski never allowed Western Michigan to build any momentum as each of its four hits were followed by an out — three of which were strikeouts.

Even when the Broncos hit two doubles in the fourth inning, Derkowski surrounded each hit with outs. After the first double, she notched a strikeout, preventing the runner from advancing. And after the second double that brought in Western Michigan’s singular run, she forced a fly ball into center field to end the inning.

“It speaks to her maturity,” Bonnie said. “Maybe earlier in the season or last year, if they had multiple hits then they probably got a third hit and scored runs. And again, I know they scored a run today, but her ability to limit their opportunities and really ward off any big inning, I attribute that to just her maturity and her confidence.”

With over two-thirds of her pitches on Tuesday counting as strikes, Derkowski showed no shortage of confidence as she hung the Broncos’ batters out to dry. As the midweek action replaced Michigan’s usual practice time, Derkowski’s Tuesday workout equated to a dominant outing from the circle and another win on her record.