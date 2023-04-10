With the game tied at one with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and bases loaded, the Michigan softball team found itself in a risky situation. A hit in the following play would be costly for the Wolverines — maybe even deadly.

But fortunately for Michigan, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski was in the circle. Her offspeed pitches kept the next batter off balance, forcing her to pop the ball up into sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler‘s glove to close out the inning without any damage.

Although the Wolverines didn’t capitalize in the bottom of the seventh inning, Derkowski’s pitching prowess extended the game to the extra innings, giving the offense ample time to find its rhythm in a 2-1 walk-off win against the Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon.

“Derkowski was a rockstar,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “She got us out of some really big jams. You got to credit your defense and pitching, keeping the game until you can make something happen offensively.”

Opening the game, though, Derkowski made some early mistakes. In the second inning, the first Illinois batter belted the ball over the left field wall for a home run, giving the Illini an early 1-0 lead. But Derkowski didn’t let that hinder her performance.

“Her ball was carrying a little high in the first couple innings and I just equate that to adrenaline,” Tholl said. “(She was) pretty much unfazed.”

Derkowski quickly gathered herself in the following three innings, tallying strikeouts even after she fell behind in the count. And when she didn’t manage to record a strikeout, the rest of the Wolverines’ defense made routine groundouts and flyouts, restricting Illinois’ offense.

Although graduate center fielder Lexie Blair’s RBI single in the third inning tied the game at one, the pressure kept mounting over Derkowski as each following inning passed by with the offense leaving runners stranded.

That pressure looked like it was getting to her at first. In the sixth inning, with a full count, Derkowski hit the batter with her pitch. Immediately after, she allowed a walk and the Illini placed a runner on second for the first time since the second inning. But with two outs, Derkowski, who has been in similar position throughout the season, trusted her process from the circle. Following two early balls that got her behind the count, Derkowski struck out the batter, extinguishing any hope for Illinois’s offense.

After narrowly escaping a chance to surrender momentum to the Illini, Michigan’s offense had no answer from the batter’s box and Derkowski found herself in a crucial moment yet again. At the top of the seventh inning, she allowed back-to-back singles before a sacrifice out combined with an intentional walk to Illinois’ best hitter — left fielder Stevie Meade — loaded the bases.

“Sometimes that can really play with the pitcher’s mind,” Tholl said. “Throwing intentional base on balls is not very easy because then you have to refocus and get yourself ready to go at a hitter, throwing strikes. But she was outstanding.”

Derkowski, recognizing the gravity of the situation, didn’t let those early plays interrupt her performance and stepped up to the task. With two outs, she forced the batter to slot the ball toward left field for a routine flyout. Despite Michigan’s inability to capitalize in the bottom of the seventh inning, Derkowski — with a combined effort from the defense — gave the Wolverines the opportunity to battle out the Illini in extra innings.

As Michigan opened the extra frame, Derkowski’s performance only elevated. Her offspeed pitches prevented any players from getting on base, tallying two early outs. With a 2-2 pitch count, Derkowski turned to her reliable changeup for her seventh strikeout in her 109th pitch. And that bought the Wolverines enough time to finally find some offensive momentum.

While it was Michigan’s offensive flow in the bottom of the eighth inning that secured the walk-off win, it was Derkowski’s ability to control the game each inning from the circle that gave the Wolverines a chance to win in the first place. She refused to let the game slip past her, keeping the game within a close distance and ultimately giving Michigan the opportunity to end the series victorious.

“We are going to follow (Derkowski’s) lead,” Tholl said. “She has proven to be okay with putting (us) on her back.”

The Wolverines have relied heavily on Derkowski and her pitching performance throughout the season, and against Illinois, it once again worked in Michigan’s favor.