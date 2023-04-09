In the Michigan softball team’s series finale, more than just a series win against Illinois was at stake. A chance to build momentum toward the rest of Big Ten play was at hand as well. And the Wolverines capitalized on the opportunity by translating strong defensive performance into offensive chances — culminating in a walk-off double from junior catcher Keke Tholl to win the game.

With Tholl’s walkoff hit, Michigan (19-15 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) won the final game in the series against Illinois (23-17, 2-8), 2-1, turning what was a struggle all weekend — translating defensive success into offense — into its ticket to victory. That defensive success stemmed from sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski on the mound with her dominance continuing to prevail.

“It starts in the circle and then it has to go into defense and then it finally gets to hitting,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Hitting is always the last to catch up in that maturity curve but they’re being exactly what they want to be in a team and what I want to see out of the team, which is still being feisty right now. Sometimes we’re winning ugly, but it doesn’t matter. Right now, we’re just getting better.”

Those improvements showed almost immediately with the Wolverines preventing a hit in the top of the first inning for the first time all weekend. For Michigan, building momentum early has been instrumental to its success, and Derkowski began to provide the momentum.

But that momentum came to a screeching halt in the second inning.

Illinois first baseman Sydney Malott hit a solo home run to left field to open the scoring. This could have been detrimental for Michigan’s defense, but the Wolverines retired three of the next four batters to get out of the inning without too much damage from the Fighting Illini.

Starting the top of the third, Derkowsk built off that success by facing the top of Illinois’ lineup — which includes two of its top three hitters — and retiring them in order.

“Derkowski was a rockstar once again,” Bonnie said. “She got out of some really big jams. And so you got to credit your defense and pitching, keeping us in the game until you can make something happen offensively.”

All season long, the Wolverines’ offense has fed on the energy and success of their defense, and it did exactly that in the third inning.

Sophomore shortstop Ella McVey tallied Michigan’s first hit of the afternoon and her third of the weekend. After McVey advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, graduate center fielder Lexie Blair hit a single to right-center field that brought Sieler home and tied the game at one.

When the Wolverines’ defense excels and prevents potential momentum-shifting hits, it translates to the offense and allows them to get moving. And they continued their excellent fielding throughout the remainder of the game, including a key double play in the fourth.

The Wolverines found their stride on defense and just needed a breakthrough on offense to take the lead.

With the game on the line in the seventh inning, both teams placed runners in scoring positions with hits, but neither team took the edge.

“We’re hitting .300 with runners in scoring position,” Bonnie said. “It hasn’t always equated to victories, but I felt pretty good about getting somebody in scoring position. And we had definite momentum the last couple of weeks, and it just speaks to momentum.”

And in the eighth inning, using the momentum it built from the previous inning, the Wolverines finally had their breakthrough.

Sieler opened up the inning with a hit over second base for a single. A sacrifice bunt from Blair moved her to second and a walk from graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya put baserunners at first and second.

Keke stepped up to the plate with the entire game and weekend series on the line — and she delivered. Her walk-off double brought Sieler home, capping off the weekend with a narrow win for Michigan.

“Every emotion was flowing through me,” Keke said. “That was just amazing. And to see my teammates fight out of that, I ran over to the dugout after I saw Sieler go home. I don’t think I have words to say how great that feeling was.”

After winning the final game in dramatic fashion, the Wolverines get a much needed victory to also win the series and potentially propel it through the rest of the Big Ten season. The Wolverines built defensive momentum to score the walk-off hit and win the game on Sunday, but they’ll look to find better ways to accumulate scores, without a nail-biting walk-off being necessary to win games.