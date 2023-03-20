The Michigan softball team consistently relies on its defense and pitching to win games. But with many recent weekends plagued with errors, the defense needed to tighten up to compete at the John Cropp Classic.

With a severe reduction in errors combined with dominant performances from sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski, the defense did its job keeping the Wolverines in games, even if its offense couldn’t take the next step

“We’re always working on improving our fielding,” freshman first baseman Erickson said. “We’re always striving for excellence. And we’re always working to be the best we can.”

Michigan’s weekend looked a bit different than it initially envisioned, with its game against DePaul and its second game against No. 14 Kentucky canceled due to weather. Not only that but junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau struggled through an injury, burdening Derkowski to play 11 of the Wolverine’s 13 defensive innings.

But even with all the sudden changes, the defense thrived.

Against stronger opponents, Michigan has struggled in the field. At the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in February, against three ranked opponents, the Wolverines racked up seven errors. At the Stanford invite, in a doubleheader against No. 7 Stanford and two other opponents, Michigan conceded 10 total errors. But the Wolverines showed signs of improvement — allowing just one error on the weekend against Longwood and the Wildcats.

The defensive success Michigan compiled was largely due to preparation from recent practices in which it simulated situational play.

“We had the opportunity to be on the field and go back to situational play,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We did a lot of just situational play with base runners and maybe put a little bit of pressure on the defense and give them a full outside view of the field, something that we don’t get to see indoors. And it allows us to speed up the game a little bit for that and we’ll look to continue that.”

Not only did the Wolverines prevent a multitude of errors that have plagued them recently, but multiple players stepped up to make big plays and keep them in both games.

In Michigan’s first game against the Lancers, a solo home run from Longwood’s third baseman Korynna Anderson in the top of the second gave them an early advantage. But the Wolverines responded, making two significant catches from the infield to bring motivation back.

In the top of the fourth, following a single from the Lancers, graduate designated player Melina Livingston made a diving catch in foul territory to halt the opposing momentum. And in the top of the sixth inning, sophomore shortstop Ella McVey made a leaping grab to stop Longwood’s top hitter Anderson from having another game-altering hit.

In both situations, the Wolverines needed a play to shift momentum and stay ahead of the pace of their stagnant offense, and both times they got one.

Junior catcher Keke Tholl caught two balls in foul territory to get the defense out of tough situations. Against Longwood, she had a diving catch into the dugout in the bottom of the third to end the inning early. And then against the Wildcats, she made another catch near the dugout in the bottom of the second to help halt the runner.

“We’re working every day to continue to be better,” Keke said. “And it was pretty windy in Kentucky that first day. But any ball that went up in the year we were gonna catch and we just really stuck to our process and got the job done.”

The defense did get the job done, but there is always room for improvement. The single error came from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair, her first error of the season, indicating how even the most experienced players can have a lapse in that success.

After a weekend filled with ups and downs, one positive takeaway for the Wolverines improved defensively. In order for Michigan to continue to compete against top opponents like Kentucky, the defense will need to remain as consistent and explosive as it was in Lexington.