It’s hard to win a softball game after walking in four runs.

It’s one thing to give up runs when the opposition is putting the ball in play. But by struggling to find the strike zone all day, the Michigan softball team’s pitchers allowed Central Florida to take an insurmountable lead without putting many hard-hit balls in play.

Lacking command from any of its pitchers with nine walks on the day, the Wolverines (38-18 overall, 16-9 Big Ten) fell once more to the Knights (49-12), 9-4. Though Michigan attempted to chip away throughout the game, they could never catch UCF, falling in the NCAA tournament regional for the fifth consecutive time.

Only one day after going 7.2 innings where she gave up two runs, fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien put the Wolverines’ chances in jeopardy from the get-go with a shaky first frame.

Outfielder Allyse Volpe opened the game with a line drive single into right field. Beaubien followed it up by inducing a flyout and two ground balls, but on both grounders, the Wolverines’ choice to try to get the force out at second base proved costly as the Knights slid in safely twice to load the bases. And after getting the second out, Beaubien lost her command, walking in the first two runs of the game.

Beaubien’s brief start ended there, and freshman utility player and right-hander Annabelle Widra entered the circle in her place.

But Widra didn’t have it right away either. She walked the first batter she faced on just four pitches, putting Michigan down three runs before escaping the inning on a diving catch by freshman left fielder Ellie Sieler.

And in the top of the third inning, the Knights extended their lead further. Leading off the inning, designated player Ashleigh Griffin crushed a ball that Sieler could only watch as it sailed over her head and beyond the left-field fence. Widra gave up a single to outfielder Maddie Bejarano two pitches later, ending her outing as freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski entered.

Derkowski walked her first batter on four pitches, and fell behind 2-0 after getting the first out of the inning on a sacrifice bunt. Derkowski exited, bringing senior right-hander Alex Storako in just hours after she threw 90 pitches in a complete-game effort against South Dakota State.

Just like the three pitchers before her, Storako struggled to find the strike zone right away. She finished off Derkowski’s walk to load the bases, and hit third baseman Kennedy Searcy to bring in UCF’s fifth run. Michigan’s hole to climb out of just kept on growing.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Wolverines began to chip away — helped by the Knights’ sudden fielding issues. Widra and freshman shortstop Ella McVey reached second and third base on an infield single and two errors, and graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt capitalized with a two-RBI single up the middle.

Michigan tacked on one more run in the fifth inning on a McVey walk, a Burkhardt single and an RBI bloop single by senior first baseman Lexie Blair.

Then, in the top of the sixth inning, UCF put the finishing touches on. Storako gave up a leadoff double to Searcy, before walking catcher Jada Cody. Griffin then came through with her second big hit of the day, a deep single to left-center field that scored two more runs. Storako then walked one more batter before giving up an RBI single to outfielder Joneisha Rowe.

After walking her fifth batter of the day to load the bases again, Storako left the game, and Beaubien reentered. Beaubien limited further damage to one run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Michigan showed some signs of life in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring a run after junior outfielder Audrey LeClair reached on an error, and Blair and fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump singled to bring her in.

But that was all the Wolverines mustered, never fully able to climb out of the early hole the pitching staff put them in.

Because for the second season in a row, Michigan’s talented pitching staff faltered in the biggest game of the year.