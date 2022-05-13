EAST LANSING — Just a month and a half ago, the Michigan softball team found itself in unfamiliar territory.

Sitting at 1-4 in Big Ten play following two straight series losses, the Wolverines needed a game plan to turn their season around.

“We’re in the boat we’re in, and we’re only going to get out of it by beating other teams,” Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said in early April. “But we can’t try too hard. We can’t make it more than it is. We can’t try to play the standings. We are clearly the underdog in my opinion. And we have to wear it well.”

From that point forward, Michigan’s season would more or less match Hutchins’ outline. The Wolverines methodically improved and by the end of the season, they seemed to have found their footing with the batting finally breaking through in the final series. They didn’t fly to the top of standings, but instead slowly trended upward — setting up a high stakes Big Ten Tournament matchup with Maryland.

A loss would spell a crushing end to their conference momentum, and a victory would keep them alive for at least another day.

On Thursday night, No. 23 Michigan (35-15 overall, 15-8 Big Ten) didn’t just survive the Terrapins (29-23, 14-9) — it crushed them.

A fourth straight dominant performance from senior right hander Alex Storako paved the way to a convincing 7-0 victory.

Thursday night’s action took no time to get started. Maryland threatened early in the first inning with runners on second and third with only one out, but the threat fizzled as Storako forced two straight flyouts.

Subsequently, Michigan wasted no time in putting runs on the board. Following a double from Graduate senior first baseman Lexie Blair that put her and graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt in scoring position, the two capitalized off of a throwing error on a grounder to put the Wolverines up by two.

The second inning passed uneventfully, but in the bottom of the third, Michigan came out strong.

Burkhardt once again kicked off the action, this time with a deep triple that just eluded the glove of a diving Terrapins center fielder. She was brought home by a groundout. Despite the bases being empty with two outs, the Wolverines’ momentum continued with a double from senior catcher Hannah Carson that was accentuated by a deep two run blast to left from fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump.

Once again, the bases were cleared with two outs. And for the second time in the inning, Michigan rallied. Graduate second baseman Melina Livingston singled, freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler walked and freshman utility player Annabelle Widra brought both home with a triple to right.

The Wolverines came up clutch with two outs in an inning that shifted the game from being a 2-0 tightly contested bout, to a 7-0 rout. It’d stay that way for the rest of the evening.

Things were quiet for the rest of the game. Storako continued her dominance in the circle, allowing just one hit before being replaced late to rest her arm. But even with the relative tranquility that followed, the Wolverines made a statement.

Maryland played Michigan tough in their series earlier this year, taking it to the rubber match. That wasn’t the case today. The Wolverines kept their streak alive in a dominant fashion, and punched their ticket to a rematch with Northwestern in the semifinals on Friday.