ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes, a great fielding day and a single scoring outburst is sufficient for a simple win.

That was how the Michigan softball team (36-16 overall, 14-8 conference) began its NCAA Regional against Summit League champion South Dakota State (40-11, 18-2), as it found a 2-1 victory on the backs of clean fielding and adequate batting execution.

Though the affair was low-scoring, the bats on both sides were fairly active from the jump.

In the top of the first inning, the Jackrabbits left runners on second and third from a hit and walk. Then, the Wolverines tallied their third out with the bases loaded off of two hits.

Things then settled down for a moment. After giving up another hit, senior right-hander Alex Storako threw her first strikeout of the game, and got out of the second with a groundout on the next pitch. South Dakota State then retired the bottom of Michigan’s lineup in order.

By the third, the game fully established itself as a fielding battle, with both teams lining and flying out their sides. By game’s end, freshman left fielder Ellie Sieler would lead the Wolverines’ fielding efforts with six putouts on the day.

But the stalemate on the scoreboard broke in the bottom of the fifth, when freshman shortstop Ella McVey joined freshman right-hander Annabelle Widra on the basepaths with a well-placed bunt, and junior right fielder Audrey LeClair reached on a fielder’s choice to load up the bases. Senior center fielder Lexie Blair capitalized to open the scoring with a 2-RBI single down the left field line.

Once the scoring began, however, it seemed to show no sign of stopping. In the seventh pitch of the sixth inning, Jackrabbits infielder Cylie Halvorson cranked a solo shot past the center field wall to cut the Michigan lead in half.

But, again, the fielding held strong, as a called strikeout from Storako and a routine throw to first from McVey, her fourth of the game, isolated the damage.

With another groundout and flyout in the top of the seventh, Storako was set to win the game on her third strikeout — when a throwing error to first from senior catcher Hannah Carson abruptly interrupted those plans. This would end Storako’s outing, and would bring in fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien to strike the final batter out looking in triumphant fashion.