When a Michigan softball team opponent pops a ball up into left field, the batter may as well head straight to the dugout. Because standing guard in left field is sophomore Ellie Sieler — and she will most likely make the out.

The Wolverines have struggled with defensive errors all season, but Sieler has committed zero of them. All 30 times a pop fly has come her way, she has made the out. Given the nature of her position, that consistency is crucial.

“We refer to the outfield as our last line of defense,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Tuesday. “Typically if the infield makes a mistake, throws the ball away, it’s one base. If the outfield does it, it’s typically two bases, so it’s imperative that we have just consistent, dependable fielders in the outfield.”

All three of the Wolverines’ outfielders have been impressive this season, but Sieler’s consistency often makes her stand out. Twice in Michigan’s tight win over Nebraska on Sunday, Sieler’s outs ended innings and prevented the Cornhuskers from seizing control of the game.

In the second inning, Sieler watched a home run ball soar over head. Three batters later, though, a similarly positioned ball didn’t have the distance and she tracked it down — ending the inning and preventing any more damage.

Sieler once again shattered Nebraska’s momentum in the sixth inning, this time catching a ball in foul territory to end the inning and strand a runner. In doing so, Sieler protected the Wolverines’ fragile 4-2 lead and put her team in position to walk away victorious.

“Ellie Sieler, from the moment I first saw her on the softball field, I thought that she had just incredible instincts as a ballplayer,” Tholl said. “That helps you tremendously in the outfield, so she’s a keeper. She’s dependable.”

With Sieler in the game, left field becomes a no fly zone. She tracks balls intently, running under them with perfect timing.

And that reliability extends to all aspects of her game.

Sieler recorded at least one hit in all three games against the Cornhuskers — the only Michigan player to do so. Even on Saturday, when the Wolverines were completely shut out in the box, she still managed to get a hit — Michigan’s only hit of the game.

“(In) game two, I thought we saw the same pitcher but we were a little bit off time,” Tholl said. “Whether we were a little anxious and or whether she really painted the corners a little bit better in game two than she did in game one, it does make a difference.”

It made a difference against every batter except Sieler, that is. Nebraska had all the momentum on Saturday, and Sieler was the only Wolverine who found a way to break through. Once she got on base, she used her legs to steal second — the only time Michigan was in scoring position all game.

Sieler’s play isn’t particularly flashy at the plate or in the field. She’s not a power hitter, so her consistent ability to get on base is often overshadowed. And her routine outs in left field don’t attract much attention because they are the expectation.

But when she dons her visor and sunglasses to lock down left field, she doesn’t need to be flashy — as long as she is dependable.

By always catching the out, Sieler’s dependability is exactly what makes her so impactful.