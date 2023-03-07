The Michigan softball team’s 2023 roster is nearly unrecognizable from last season with freshmen and transfer students accounting for nine of the 20 spots. And with that turnover comes a host of roster decisions for Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl in her first year at the helm.

The Wolverines are off to a 10-10 start this season, losing all seven of their ranked matchups. Inconsistent offensive production has hindered Michigan and placed extra pressure on its defense, leading to tough losses as well as uncomfortably close wins.

Tholl has done much experimenting with the lineup through the first 20 games, especially when it comes to acclimating the freshmen to starting positions. She maintains that the lineup is still in flux as the new faces continue to develop. With each roster decision, Tholl hopes to find the most effective combination to facilitate consistent production.

Ahead of the Wolverines’ first home series of the season against Georgia Southern and Kent State starting Friday, The Daily breaks down Michigan’s roster.

Pitchers

The most notable difference from last year’s team comes in the circle.

Entering the season, there was considerable doubt concerning whether or not the Wolverines could replace the production of Alex Storako, who transferred to Oklahoma, and Meghan Beaubien, who graduated. But sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski and junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau have established themselves thus far as Michigan’s new one-two punch.

Both Derkowski and LeBeau have struggled at times this season and have lacked Storako’s overwhelming star power, but they have demonstrated that they can hold down the fort defensively and lead the Wolverines to victory. Derkowski holds a 2.15 ERA and a 80 strikeouts through 58.2 innings, while LeBeau — a transfer from Kent State — is not far behind with a 2.92 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 62.1 innings.

Though still navigating the learning curve that comes with stepping into the starting roles, both pitchers have responded well to the pressure. The pair each have two double-digit strikeout games and consistently manage to thwart opponent threats with well-timed strikeouts.

Michigan’s pitching looks to be in good hands with Derkowski and LeBeau leading the way, but they will have to continue improving in order to fill the gaping hole left by Storako.

Catchers

Just like with pitching, the Wolverines had a prominent veteran to replace in Hannah Carson, but junior Keke Tholl has proven she’s up for the task. Keke started 14 of the 20 games at catcher, spending the other six at first base and designated player to ensure her bat remains active in the lineup.

Keke has already matched her 2022 home run and RBI totals with four and 12, respectively, and leads the team in both categories — a bright spot in Michigan’s bleak batting landscape. Her .211 batting average — an increase from her .185 average last season — leaves room for improvement but is mainly weighed down by her sacrificial hits that serve to advance her teammates. She has also provided reliable defense with only two errors in 125 catches.

Backing up Keke is Ryleigh Carricaburu. The junior is solid defensively but can’t compare to Keke’s offensive production, managing only four hits in 22 attempts.

Freshman Lilly Vallimont — the top catcher and No. 5 player in the 2022 class — was expected to compete for the job, but suffered a season ending injury in the fall, leaving Keke as the primary catcher for the season with Carricaburu as the backup.

First Base

Freshman Maddie Erickson came to Michigan as a pitcher but is making an immediate impact at first base and with her batting prowess. She started 12 games at first base, and similar to Keke, she has remained in the lineup as the designated player when not at first.

Erickson has a .308 batting average with three doubles. But aside from her strong stats, her presence at the plate is what makes her stand out. She consistently creates offense with her power hits when nothing else is working for the Wolverines.

In games when Erickson has served as designated player, Keke and Carricaburu — the two catchers — have taken the majority of the starts at first.

Middle Infield

While Erickson earned the start early at first base, two additional freshmen have more recently entered the starting lineup at second base and shortstop.

Freshman Janelle Ilacqua didn’t see a lot of playing time initially, but has now seen increased usage due to her impressive batting. She started 11 games at second base — including the last six — batting .310 during the stretch. Like Erickson, her confidence in the box sets her apart and allows her to create consistent at bats. Additionally, she is the only player to hit a home run this season besides Keke.

In similar fashion, freshman Avery Fantucci has recently taken over the shortstop position from sophomore Ella McVey. McVey started the first 11 games but disappointed with her poor batting. With McVey recording a lackluster .172 batting average, Michigan began to experiment with Fantucci, who has now started the last six games.

Fantucci’s .133 average has been a step down from McVey, though. Despite that, the coaches have seen her improvement through limited playing time and likely believe she holds more potential. The shortstop position is by no means set in stone, and the Wolverines will likely continue experimenting with both players.

Third Base

Senior Audrey LeClair has become the primary third baseman, starting 16 games at the position. Both her .935 fielding average and .217 batting average are a dropoff from last season, though, and her production in the box has been especially lacking. Her slugging percentage has dropped significantly from .419 last year to a mere .239 this season.

While LeClair hasn’t impressed thus far, Bonnie seems committed to keeping her at third to provide consistency. Until someone else can surpass her, LeClair likely has the position locked up.

Outfield

The outfield has been by far the most consistent area of the roster. In almost every game so far, graduate student Ellie Mataya, graduate student Lexie Blair and sophomore Ellie Sieler have started in right, center and left field, respectively. The only major shake up came when Blair missed three games due to illness.

All three have been valuable defensively with only one error between them. But where they make their mark is in the batter’s box. Since the third game of the season, Mataya has been the leadoff hitter with Blair typically following in the second spot. More recently, Sieler has also entered the top of the lineup, starting 10 of the last 13 games in the second spot, moving Blair to the third spot.

Blair’s .321 batting average leads the team, just below her .338 average last season. One of the better power hitters on the team, she has three doubles and a triple so far this season and has been a consistent offensive producer.

While Blair continues to be the leader in the outfield and in the box, Mataya and Sieler have also made important contributions. All three outfielders will be vital to Michigan’s offensive success this season.

Designated Player

Erickson received the most starts as designated player as Bonnie likes to keep her bat active even when shaking up the infield. She remained constant in the batting order at either first base or designated player in all but the very first game of the season.

Graduate student Melina Livingston also often enters the lineup as designated player, making seven of her 18 starts in the role. Livingston hasn’t established herself in a set position in the field like many other players, rather filling in at a variety of different positions when necessary. So when she isn’t immediately needed in the field, she fills the role of designated player.

Livingston has been solid in the box, posting a batting average of .234. Her fielding average of .949 leaves room for improvement, however, which is most likely why she sees less time in the field and more time in a backup role.

Lineup

While the Wolverines seem to have found their preferred starters in the field as of late, the batting order remains flexible as Michigan looks to find offensive consistency. The three outfielders have all but secured the top of the lineup with Erickson and Keke typically filling out the next spots. The rest of the infield is the most variable part of the lineup as Bonnie continues attempting to spark the offense.

With the available information, The Daily predicts the following to be Michigan’s starting lineup for the weekend opener against Georgia Southern.

1. Ellie Mataya (RF)

2. Ellie Sieler (LF)

3. Lexie Blair (CF)

4. Maddie Erickson (1B)

5. Keke Tholl (C)

6. Janelle Ilacqua (2B)

7. Melina Livingston (DP)

8. Audrey LeClair (3B)

9. Avery Fantucci (SS)

P Lauren Derkowski