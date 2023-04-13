EAST LANSING — When the Michigan softball team needs runs, it usually looks to the big bats at the top of the order — 66% of the team’s RBI comes from hitters who typically bat in the top four spots.

But in the Wolverines’ matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday, it was the bottom three hitters in the lineup that shined brightest — and drove the comeback victory.

From their first plate appearances in the second inning, those three — junior catcher Ryleigh Carricaburu, senior third baseman Audrey LeClair and sophomore shortstop Ella McVey — were eager to become a focal point for the offense. With two outs, Carricaburu walked and LeClair singled to give Michigan its first base runners of the game. While they were stranded on base, they provided the first signs of life after a dormant first inning from the Wolverines’ offense.

In Carricaburu’s next opportunity at the plate, however, she stepped up to the plate with no outs. Leading off the top of the fourth inning, she had the opportunity to respond to her team’s two-run deficit. Seizing the opportunity, she pounded a line drive right at the pitcher for a single.

“Before we scored three runs (in the top of the fourth inning), Bonnie gathered us all together and was just talking to us so much (to) just to be ourselves,” Carricaburu said. “She told us we’re athletic enough to just be ourselves and so we really internalized that. That enabled confidence.”

Right behind her, Michigan looked toward LeClair to get on base and provide the top of the order with an opportunity to tie the game. Beaming with confidence, LeClair took the game into her own hands. She drilled the first pitch just out of reach of the left fielder, delivering the Wolverines’ first RBI of the game.

After sprinting around the bases and evading the tag to slide safely third, she looked into the dugout and screamed. Combining her vocal leadership with a game-altering hit, LeClair made her presence felt.

Despite her batting average dropping down to .235 from last season’s mark of .323, LeClair has maintained her ability to provide the occasional timely hit — hitting a game-tying home run against Ohio State and now a triple against the Spartans.

McVey, meanwhile, has struggled to record RBI, but on Tuesday, she caught on and excelled as well. With the deficit cut to only one, McVey slapped one to the second baseman bringing LeClair home and providing the top of the order with a base runner — the typical job of hitters at the bottom of the lineup.

Embracing that role, the trio continued to excel at getting on base. They scored three of Michigan’s five runs, with Carricaburu and LeClair providing five of the team’s 10 hits.

“If you can get your bottom of the order getting on base, then you’re gonna have a lot of hits,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “You’re gonna have a lot of people on base and hopefully, even (score) more runs than five.”

But while their ability to get on base allowed the top of the order to secure the 5-2 victory — it came with the foundation of a tied game. A tie that came from the bottom of the order’s ability to be the focal point of the offense and rack up two RBI in the process.

“We wanted to smash it,” LeClair said. “Top to bottom, not even just me, Ella and Riley, we all focus on that.”

Led by LeClair’s three-hit game, the bottom of the Wolverines’ order proved they can be more than just base runners as the lineup turns over. When the trio of Carricaburu, LeClair and McVey’s bats get hot they can become the center of the offense and lead a comeback — like they did against the Spartans.