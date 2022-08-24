Longtime associate head coach Bonnie Tholl will succeed Carol Hutchins as head coach of the Michigan softball program, the school announced in a release Wednesday afternoon. She is the fourth head coach in program history.

“The greatest honor of my life has been to wear ‘Michigan’ across my chest as a student-athlete and as a coach,” Tholl said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this beloved program.

“… Our program mission will continue to be creating empowering experiences for our student-athletes with an emphasis on personal development, earning a renowned degree and winning championships. I am very proud of what Michigan softball represents on and off the field, and I am excited for the future of the program.”

Tholl, a former Michigan shortstop, is entering her 30th season as a member of the Wolverines’ coaching staff. Tholl has spent the last 20 years as associate head coach, while also acting as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

From 1988-91, Tholl starred for Michigan as a four-year starter at shortstop and team captain. During her illustrious career, she became the first player in conference history to earn four All-Big Ten first team honors.

“I can think of no better person to lead our softball program than Bonnie Tholl,” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Bonnie has recruited and helped to develop some of the biggest names in U-M softball history. I know that she will lead our student-athletes with the same culture of passion and positivity that we have grown accustomed to while continuing the trajectory of this program into the future.”