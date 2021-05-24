SEATTLE — Michigan was up four. The lead was more runs than Washington had scored against the Wolverines in the past two games combined. There was a .88 ERA pitcher in the circle for Michigan and a pitcher who had just thrown a complete, seven-inning game on the rubber for the Huskies.

There was no reason to lose.

Then they blew it.

They bottled it, fumbled the bag, dropped the ball, shit the bed — however you want to put it, Michigan let an NCAA Regional victory fall through their hands.

The Wolverines (38-8), who entered the day only needing one out of two games to advance to the Norman Super Regional, crumbled at the brink of triumph at the hands of Washington (45-12) by a score of 10-5.

Michigan took the lead early. A Lexie Blair single opened up the game, and a bunt from senior infielder Natalia Rodriguez advanced the junior outfielder into scoring position.

Senior first baseman Lou Allan ripped a ball to center field in the next at-bat, scoring Blair. Standing up from her slide, Blair shouted towards the Michigan dugout and the team shouted back with just as much conviction.

After senior third baseman Taylor Bump drew a walk, a flyout advanced sophomore Audrey LeClair — pinch-running for Allan — to third. Sophomore designated player Lauren Esman stepped up to the plate. In three pitches, Esman was rung up.

In the bottom of the frame, Washington answered with a series of hits that resulted in a sacrifice fly scoring Klingler from third.

All tied up, the Wolverines struck again, this time more decisively. A flurry of well-worked counts and balls finding gaps saw Michigan with bases loaded. More small ball saw the Wolverines scoring four one-by-one.

In the bottom of the third, the Huskies found their own bases-loaded opportunity. A two-RBI double by Kelley Lynch was all they could muster before ending the inning before a popout and a strikeout.

Michigan still had a two-run lead. It was in the driver’s seat heading into the fourth despite the slip-up. Then it began to unravel.

Washington outfielder Jadelyn Allchin opened up the frame with a home run, cutting the deficit to one. Michigan coach Carol Hutchins had seen enough, deciding to bring in senior left-hander Meghan Beaubien for junior right-hander Alex Storako.

She didn’t fare any better.

Sophomore second baseman Julia Jimenez took her time on the throw and Washington’s Sis Bates beat it out. A Klingler double scored Bates, tying the game at five apiece.

A double from outfielder Madison Huskey scored two more, making it 9-5, Washington. A short bunt freezes Bump on the decision and yet another run scores.

With seven runs in just one inning and nine unanswered, it was no longer Michigan’s game. Washington had seized control and put a stranglehold on the Wolverines.

The Huskies held on, riding the five-run lead all the way to the final out.

As Washington celebrated in a parade of purple, Michigan’s players held their heads low. They let the game slip away. And now, they were heading back to Ann Arbor, no more games on their schedule.