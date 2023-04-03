As junior catcher Keke Tholl stepped up to bat in the third inning of the Michigan softball team’s win against Nebraska on Friday, she could see her teammate — graduate outfielder Lexie Blair — on second base, primed to sprint home. Two pitches later, Tholl rocketed a home run over the center field fence, and both Wolverines took a celebratory, stress-free jog around the bases to cap off Michigan’s 10-1 run-rule win in the series opener.

Blair and Tholl — who hold the second and third spots in the lineup, respectively — are the Wolverines’ most consistent hitters. Michigan has won just six games this season by four or more runs, and there was one major commonality in each: Blair and Tholl each recorded at least one hit. And in all six wins, their hits helped spark the offense.

“We definitely want to be the two to carry the momentum and just string hits together,” Blair said. “Hitting is contagious, and I think as we showed Friday, nearly everyone in the lineup got a hit of their own and if they didn’t they at least got on base once or twice, which is huge.”

When Blair and Tholl start rolling in the batter’s box, they bring the rest of the offense with them. And when they struggle, Michigan’s offense slumps with them. Against Nebraska, both outcomes were on full display.

In the first inning on Friday, Blair’s double placed two runners in scoring position. Tholl followed up with a sacrifice fly to bring in one run and advance Blair to third. Blair scored on the next at bat, giving the Wolverines an early 2-0 lead.

A nearly identical situation followed in the second inning. After Blair walked to first, Tholl’s single advanced her to second — putting her in scoring position once again. Although a strikeout ended the inning before Blair or Tholl could score, the duo’s one-two punch consistently put pressure on the Cornhusker defense.

“It’s awesome hitting behind Lexie Blair,” Tholl said. “She just gives me so much confidence, really sets me up for a lot of stuff.”

On Saturday, though, Blair couldn’t make the set up hits, and even if she had, Tholl’s at bats wouldn’t have done much to advance her.

Michigan only recorded one hit in the matchup compared to the Nebraska’s nine, and apart from Tholl’s walk in the fourth inning, she and Blair were kept completely off the bases. Without the duo’s production, the Wolverines simply couldn’t keep up with the Cornhuskers’ high-caliber offense in the 8-0 run-rule loss.

As Michigan looked to rebound Sunday, Blair and Tholl didn’t achieve quite the same success in the box, but their leadership in the lineup was enough to set up the rest of the batters.

“Being the heart of the lineup we want to just show our leadership in that way,” Blair said. “Just keep swinging the bats hard even if you don’t get the outcome that you like as long as we’re staying within our process and just giving 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”

In the third inning on Sunday, Blair’s inside-the-park homerun gave Michigan a 2-0 lead, which proved to be the difference in the Wolverines’ eventual 4-2 victory. Her heroics were enough to scrape out the win, but without Tholl’s bat firing at the same level, the game remained tight.

“We just need our three, four or five hitters to be productive,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We’re not in a position where all three can be unproductive on any day. If we have at least one of them productive, it gives us a chance.”

Keke in the three spot usually spearheads the effort of bringing home Blair, and when she succeeds, the rest of the offense tends to follow her lead. As made apparent against Nebraska, Blair and Keke’s ability to produce consistent offense directly corresponds to the Wolverines’ performance.

For Michigan to find consistent success in the box, it needs Lexie Blair to get on base and Keke Tholl to help bring her home.