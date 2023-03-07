In 2008, Michigan and Northwestern split the Big Ten title. In the following 12 seasons, the Wildcats failed to finish atop the conference again. The Wolverines, meanwhile, won the title 11 more times in that span — establishing dominance over the rest of the conference.

But in 2022, Michigan’s grip over the Big Ten slipped as it finished fourth in a year where the conference sent seven teams to the NCAA tournament. Leading the seven teams was Northwestern, surging to its first conference title in 14 years.

Now the defending champions, the Wildcats hope to maintain their success and fend off their challengers — including a Michigan team eager to re-establish itself.

The Daily breaks down how the Big Ten stacks up.

The Favorite

The Wildcats not only won the Big Ten last season, but also made the College World Series before falling to UCLA and eventual National Champion Oklahoma.

This year’s team returns many key pieces, including left-hander Danielle Williams — the reigning Big Ten pitcher of the year. But Williams has struggled in Northwestern’s early season tournaments posting a 3.59 ERA — compared to the 2.09 ERA she boasted a year ago. Her lack of production is currently supplemented by the emergence of right-handers Cami Henry and Lauren Boyd, but Williams’ return to form could make this pitching staff elite.

At the plate, Northwestern has likewise suffered from a slow start to the season, despite also returning much of last year’s production. Of the team’s six first and second team All-Big Ten position players from last season, five remain on this year’s roster. The lone loss, however, is an impactful one — Rachel Lewis, the reigning Big Ten player of the year, who hammered 23 home runs. While catcher Jordyn Rudd has filled the void and uplifted the offense with a staggering 1.096 OPS, the rest of the batters have found themselves in a slump, with most batting in the low .200s.

But like the pitching staff, new contributors have stepped up in the batting order. Notably, second baseman Grace Nieto is batting .326 from the leadoff spot. Nieto and Rudd have kept the offense afloat as they work to improve the rest of the order against Big Ten foes.

Although their 9-7 record doesn’t boast too much confidence, The Wildcats’ proven talent from last season — both at the plate and from the circle — land them as the favorite to repeat as conference champions.

And as the only ranked team in the Big Ten, currently ranked No. 22, Northwestern’s biggest advantage is the weakness of the rest of the conference.

The Top Contenders

While the Wildcats remain the favorite, other teams have flashed potential. Maryland is one squad who has exceeded expectations. The Terrapins, who were left out of last year’s NCAA tournament, began the season scoring runs with ease and knocking off talented teams in the process. And in recent contests, their pitching staff has found a rhythm to compliment the offense.

Catcher Amelia Lech has driven in six home runs and 19 RBI from the cleanup spot. Her first of the year was a grand slam en route to an 11-6 win over No. 3 Oklahoma State — the Cowgirls’ only loss of the season so far. With that monumental win and a 15-4 start, Maryland proved to be a different team than the one that went 15-16 in non-conference play last year — and a team that could compete with Northwestern.

Right with the Terrapins are the reigning Big Ten tournament champions Nebraska. While the Cornhuskers have struggled against top teams — including two losses to common-opponent Oklahoma State — they also feature a high volume offense.

Headlined by outfielder Caitlynn Neal and infielder Billie Andrews, the Nebraska offense is batting .309 as a team. While the majority of that production came against lesser competition, if the Huskers can maintain that mark against Big Ten opponents, they can contend as well.

Potential Contenders

Like Nebraska and Maryland, Illinois features talent that can make it competitive. But in their early-season tournaments, the Fighting Illini teams have been less impressive.

Illinois finished third in the Big Ten last season and return a significant amount of that team’s production. First team All-Big Ten infielder Avrey Steiner once again leads the offense, while the pitching staff retains left-hander Tori McQueen and right-hander Sydney Sickels. With those key pieces, the Illini have the potential to finish near the top of the conference again.

Minnesota, like Michigan, consistently finished near the top of the conference just a few seasons ago. But a ninth-placed finish last season suggests a far fall from that success. This year, the Golden Gophers can redirect the course of the program finishing near the top of the conference.

Minnesota’s 10-7 start to the season is similar to the Wolverines’ and the Illini’s. But where the Gophers’ resume stands out is with their two wins over Maryland. While the wins don’t count toward the conference record, they do tell of Minnesota’s ability to compete with teams in the conference.

The Rest

Finishing just behind all the aforementioned teams in last year’s standings were Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. In the pre-conference season, each team has struggled against ranked opponents, picking up wins against mediocre teams.

That level of play is reminiscent of each team’s previous season as a middle of the pack Big Ten team. The Nittany Lions, Buckeyes and Badgers will likely finish in a similar spot as last season — with a chance to make the NCAA tournament — unless they take an unexpected leap like Nebraska did last season.

The bottom of the standings will more than likely be filled by familiar faces: Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Rutgers and Iowa. The non-conference slate of each team varies — some lost against mediocre teams, others faced little competition — but each was underwhelming. The ceiling for these teams is a finish in the middle ranks of the conference.

Beating those teams is nothing new for Michigan, but for the first time in years, the Wolverines aren’t the favorite or near-favorite to win the Big Ten. To reclaim that spot, Michigan will need to overtake reigning champion Northwestern while fending off challengers Maryland and Nebraska.