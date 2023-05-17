Just one day after the Michigan softball team found out it would not be competing in the NCAA Tournament, the team lost a vital piece of experience and leadership from the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, senior third baseman Audrey LeClair entered the transfer portal via an Instagram announcement. After claiming an extra year of eligibility following the effects of COVID-19, LeClair has decided to open her search for her final year, possibly outside of the Wolverines’ program.

LeClair started her first two years primarily as a pinch runner, only appearing in 11 and 31 games, respectively. But after her breakout junior year, she received an All-Big Ten Second Team selection as an outfielder. Her senior campaign was spent exclusively at third base until moving to right field following a late season injury from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair.

Both her junior and senior seasons, LeClair played and started nearly every game for Michigan. During her breakout 2022 season, she batted .323 and boasted a fielding percentage of .976. Her senior campaign in 2023 was plagued with inconsistencies, though, ending the season with a batting average of .262, tied for the most errors with seven and a fielding percentage of .938.

While her statistics may have decreased from her junior to senior season, LeClair brought an irreplaceable personality and leadership for the Wolverines.

In her senior year, during the announcement of the batting order before every game, she would lead a signature handshake with every player on the roster as their name was being announced. And the pregame rituals were just the surface of LeClair’s leadership. She also led the majority of the infield huddles before and during the games, providing a spark and burst of energy for the Wolverines when they needed it most.

Possibly choosing to spend her extra year of eligibility elsewhere, while she could spend her final year at Michigan, LeClair leaves a hole that someone will need to step up and fill. On a Michigan team that already lacks experience, LeClair’s impact was not only instrumental to the infield, but her moral and vocal authority led the Wolverines.

LeClair is the first Michigan player to enter the portal after an abysmal year in which the Wolverines suffered from many inconsistencies on both offense and defense. And while LeClair struggled for the majority of the season at the plate until finally finding consistency late, her impact was much more than just her on-field presence. And after an inconsistent year for Michigan, her absence will be glaring as the Wolverines already search for answers.