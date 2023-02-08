With a new head coach and inexperienced players expected to immediately step into starting roles, the Michigan softball team needs experience — and Lexie Blair provides just that.

Throughout her four seasons, the graduate outfielder has been crucial to the Wolverines’ success. Blair has earned All-Big Ten first-team honors three times and boasts a .376/.432/.565 career slash line.

In her senior year, Blair was playing her best softball of the season before heading into a series against Northwestern. But on April 1 against the Wildcats, Blair crashed into the outfield fence while chasing a fly ball. She exited the game with a knee injury and remained sidelined for three weeks.

As Blair’s season took that unexpected turn, Michigan’s rhythm shifted with it. During her absence, the Wolverines posted a meager 8-4 record, making her return critical for their post-season hopes.

Blair’s resilience was especially evident following the injury. As she prepared to return to the field, she found herself in a new position. With her knee still recovering, she shifted over to the first base. Despite being out of her natural position, she looked unhindered. Blair batted .349 with 11 RBIs over 15 games, showing her impressive ability to adapt as the team needed.

“If you are a fan of hard work, you are a fan of Lexie Blair,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “Beyond her physical talents, she is somebody you want in the program.”

That team-first approach and Blair’s willingness to adapt served as an example for the younger Wolverines — something Michigan can use this season as well.

The departure of senior right-hander Alex Storako and senior catcher Hannah Carson through the transfer portal, in addition to losing other key pieces, has created a sense of uncertainty around the team. With the loss of last year’s veteran leadership, Blair’s presence is invaluable.

For Blair, the decision to opt-in for her fifth year of eligibility was brewing since her junior season and it was an obvious one to make.

“It was the fall of 2021 when Bonnie and Hutch asked … I knew I wanted that extra year,” Blair said. “Having something like that taken away from you and being presented with an opportunity is something I really couldn’t pass up.”

As Michigan looks to retool with the addition of nine new players, including three transfers, the veteran returned with a purpose — to help the new players assimilate to collegiate softball.

“I’m a quiet leader, just to show and tell and be there for my teammates as needed,” Blair said. “I get to showcase my own personality and be the best teammate I could be for my coaches and to my teammates.”

With so many questions surrounding the lineups and team chemistry, Blair presents some much needed stability. Her ability to adjust and her lead-by-example attitude could be just what the young Michigan team needs to fully embrace the OKC mindset echoed throughout the preseason.

“One thing I learned from Bonnie is that every single touch of the ball is important,” Blair said. “Whether you’re pitching, hitting, throwing, we really want to zone into that and have the OKC mindset where everything we do is a competition and play as if it was game mode and dominate.”

Regardless of the roster changes and unranked preseason position, Blair has a clear perception of what the OKC mindset entails, and her belief in the Wolverines’ ability to achieve it remains undisturbed.

“I’m more than confident with each individual on this team that they know what their job is, they know what they need to offer to the team and vice versa,” Blair said. “We know exactly who we are … We are Michigan softball.”

And if Michigan softball wants to achieve success this season, Blair has to be an essential part of it.