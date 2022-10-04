Coming off a Big Ten loss to Michigan State, the Michigan men’s soccer team sought redemption in another conference matchup against Indiana on Sunday. The Wolverines entered the game hopeful for a league win, but their failure to cash in on offensive opportunities stopped them in their tracks.

Michigan started the game in control of possession, using early throw-ins to work down the field and take the first shots of the game. It’s a usual trend for the Wolverines.

“I think we created (offensive) chances against every team this year,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “The hardest thing to do in the sport is to score a goal, … but I think we’re continuing to create really good chances.”

The inability to convert on on these chances, however, is also a usual trend. It led to a 2-2 draw against the Hoosiers and has showed throughout the season.

The Wolverines’ showed early confidence and offensive drive within the first half, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Hoosiers for the win. Not only was this offensive confidence seen from Michigan’s forwards, it was found in all positions.

Missed shots were also seen from all positions, as the Wolverines were successful at getting attempts but could not find the back of the net.

The first goal for Michigan came from a defender, and the rest of the backfield continued to take advantage of an open field to help push into the offensive zone. This confidence needs to be maintained for longer than one half if the Wolverines wants to stay competitive.

“(We) just gotta have a cool hat and composure in the final third and see how things go,” Daley said.

Michigan senior Derick Broche decided to see how an attempt in the final third would go, but he wasn’t able to get it past Indiana goalie JT Harms. The Wolverines’ offense didn’t find many more close attempts after.

If the Wolverines want to see the results they’re hoping for in upcoming games, it will be important to sustain the energy they start out with through the entire game. Daley sees this as a continuing process.

“We’re continuing to build within the group … and first get into the playoffs,” Daley said. “Hopefully we’re in the right place when that time comes.”