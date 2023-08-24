After a troublesome 2022 campaign that culminated in the Michigan men’s soccer team missing the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history, the Wolverines saw multiple changes to their roster throughout the offseason.

Now, with 12 incoming freshmen and three transfer players, the turnover has placed rebuilding at the forefront of the season.

“There are not many that are returning that are established,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “There’s going to be a lot of newcomers within this group, and it’s exciting to watch the youth accentuate what we’re trying to do: rebuild here with Michigan soccer.”

The addition of young players to the roster has been the emphasis for the Wolverines over the past three years. In the two previous seasons combined, Michigan has added 12 players, maintaining a fair balance between the rise of new talent and retaining experienced players. But this season presents a new challenge.

As the Wolverines bid farewell to their veteran leadership, 17 players returned to the roster but just four have played significant minutes last season.

Leading the way in minutes played is sophomore defender Nolan Miller. Scoring the third most points on the team — including both of the goals in the season finale against Penn State — the Big Ten All-Freshman Team honoree has established himself on the offensive end while maintaining his defensive prowess in the back line.

And that role is only expected to grow as Michigan lost one of its key pieces — forward Nicholas Kaloukian — to the transfer portal.

Kaloukian, a former Big Ten All-Freshman winner as well, led the team in points and shots on goal last season, becoming a much-needed offensive force for the Wolverines. And after a year where Michigan’s lack of offense has headlined disappointing outcomes, his absence has left the team to scramble. Thus raising the expectations from Miller to transform into an instrumental player for the Wolverines.

“We’re really excited about how (Miller has) prepared over the summer, how he’s come back, and the leadership that he’s going to provide based on the experiences he had last year,” Daley said. “Nolan is the only true freshman (who) established himself. We expect him to lead.”

Alongside Miller, senior midfielders Bryce Blevins and Quinn Rogers — both with noteworthy experience and offensive power — and junior goalkeeper Hayden Evans are presumed to momentarily fill the void left by the departure of Michigan’s veteran players.

Yet on the field where the Wolverines need all-around contributions to tally wins, heavy reliance on just four players won’t fulfill any aspirations for success this season. Hence mounting the expectations for its raw, talented players to step up.

“(There are) eight freshmen among the group that we expect to be factors very, very early in their college careers, if not from day one,” Daley said. “We’re excited for all of them.”

The roster is filled with immense potential — a new group awaiting to show their skills while the returning players expand their role — substantiating Daley and his coaching staff’s optimism. But Michigan saw this script last year. The inexperience is bound to be evident when even its veteran contributors couldn’t prevent the Wolverines from becoming the bottom feeder in the conference last season.

And as Michigan begins its 2023 season on Thursday, it might be more of the same, thus making this season a stepping stone to reconstructing the program. Until then, Daley and the program have to wait and see if this process translates into the eventual success they are eyeing.