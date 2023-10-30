When freshman midfielder Duilio Herrera found freshman forward Alex Waggoner for the Michigan men’s soccer team’s third unanswered goal in the final ten minutes of the match, it was the team’s first point contribution by an underclassman. Two graduate students and one junior assisted or scored the Wolverines’ two first half goals, spearheading an upperclassmen-led win.

Sunday’s game was unique in that aspect for Michigan, taking down No. 21 Northwestern at home, 3-0, to conclude the regular season.

Much has been made throughout the season about the Wolverines’ youth, seeing upwards of five freshmen starters in games throughout the year. Returning junior goalkeeper Hayden Evans was surpassed by freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson for the starting spot in mid-September, while other freshmen quickly found playing time throughout the lineup, especially on defense.

The team’s youth has led to ups and downs throughout the year, and Michigan coach Chaka Daley knows it.

“You’re allowed to be a roller coaster when you’re young,” Daley said.

But for a team whose results have often been defined by its youth, it quickly became clear that Sunday’s game was different.

After a slow start to the first half, a lengthy, patient Michigan possession eventually led to a cross from junior defender Jason Bucknor that was headed into the goal by graduate midfielder Riley Ferch, securing the Wolverines’ first point on the board.

The excitement following the 15th-minute score was amplified by the team’s recent lack of success on offense. Ferch’s goal was the first against a Power Five opponent since Oct. 1 against Wisconsin.

Just over 10 minutes later, graduate defender Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi continued bolstering the upperclassmen-led attack. He found just enough space in the left side of the box to roll a shot across and inside the right post, joining fellow upperclassmen Bucknor and Ferch in the scoring action. It was just Al-Hasnawi’s second goal of the season.

“(Bucknor, Ferch and Al-Hasnawi) had a big, big influence on how we started the game,” Daley said. “I thought we played well to start the game.”

Halftime arrived with Michigan leading the Wildcats 2-0 and elder statesmen bucking the trend to lead the way on offense.

The second half saw a less productive attack from the Wolverines, but instead a lockdown performance from their backline. Northwestern won seven corner kicks in the half, but failed to convert on any.

A less aggressive offensive approach allowed forwards to get in on the defending action, such as junior forward Michael Leon — another upperclassman — who had a key stop late in the game to win a goal kick for Michigan.

While the stout defense was led by two freshmen defenders, Will Baker and Nolan Miller, along with the junior in Bucknor, it was Bucknor who recognized his role in that position group as more than just what he’s doing, but how he’s leading .

“When you’re older on the team, it’s kind of a responsibility to take charge,” said Bucknor.

After missing the first half of the season to injury, the flashy defender has quickly added a spark to his team down the stretch. One that Michigan isn’t taking for granted.

“He showed a great deal of maturity today,” Daley said. “He’s got a lot in his locker, a lot of tools … it’s important that his tools count for points.”

Bucknor converted those tools into his first point of the season on Sunday. He and his goal-scoring graduate teammates Ferch and Al-Hasnawi — and the team’s veterans as a whole — provided not just emotional leadership but on-field production during Sunday’s win.

For a team which has disproportionately relied on its freshmen this season, a game highlighted by upperclassmen performances was more than welcomed. The upperclassmen will look to capitalize on this regular season finale win and lead the Wolverines into the postseason with momentum.