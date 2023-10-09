Looking to extend its undefeated home record, the No. 14 Michigan women’s soccer team took on Michigan State. The Wolverines hoped to take advantage of the energy from an intense rivalry and a leading series record, but the Spartans maintained possession for the majority of the game and kept an impressively defended goal.

Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd Michigan (7-3-3 overall, 3-2-1 Big Ten) played a hard fought match against rival Michigan State (9-3-2, 4-1-1) and came up just short in a 3-2 loss. A disconnected attack coupled with injuries was the Wolverines’ downfall in their battle against an aggressive Spartans lineup.

With the two rivals neck and neck in Big Ten rankings, the contest promised to be an exciting one. Those expectations proved true with the Wolverines finding the back of the net twice in the final two minutes of the game. But Michigan’s efforts came too late into the game to produce a positive result as Michigan State hung on to win.

“We prepared for the game just as we did for all of our previous games,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “It’s exciting when you get the opportunity to play in front of a sold out crowd against a rival and a very good rival.”

The match started with the Spartans earning a penalty just outside of the 18-yard box that they were unable to finish on, but the attempt fueled a higher press and more aggressive attack. Michigan State had another scoring opportunity in the seventh minute, but junior defender Tamia Tolbert came up with an impressive header and cleared the ball out of Michigan’s defensive third.

Throughout the contest, Tolbert proved to be a powerful weapon in the backfield, facilitating united defensive play while also pushing the attack up field and setting up scoring opportunities for the Wolverines. Michigan maintained clear communication, allowing its defenders to temporarily hold off the constant Spartan attack. As a result Michigan State didn’t score for the first 27 minutes of the game, despite the ball consistently being in the Wolverines’ half.

Spartans goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks was a nuisance to Michigan’s attacking efforts all night, stopping five shots on goal. Parks played an aggressive game, often coming outside of her box and going one-on-one with attackers. Most of the Wolverines’ attacks came from solo players breaking off who were unable to finish, leading to a lack of results in points.

Michigan was further hurt by the in-game injuries of two starters, sophomore defender Aniyah League and sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang. The pair has been key to the Wolverines attacking success this season and their loss was felt on the field not just physically, but also shifting momentum away from their team.

“Two very good players that definitely got us out of our rhythm by not having them,” Klein said of the players’ absence. “But we need everybody and it’s about embracing your role, thriving in your role and preparing for your next role. So when those players go out, it’s just the next player up.”

Michigan State began the half with a 2-0 advantage, but the Wolverines were optimistic as League re-entered the match and infused life into the team. However, Michigan was still disconnected between the lines, especially during its transitions up the field. A set piece by the Spartans gave them their third goal of the night, in the 56th minute, as the Wolverines buried themselves even further. A comeback seemed implausible.

Tensions grew as Michigan continued to try to force the ball into Michigan State’s net. Sophomore forward Kali Burrell broke away with a good attack but was unable to finish the play, turning over possession to the Spartans. Freshman forward Gabrielle Prych tried to force a goal herself as well but ran into a wall of Michigan States defenders in the 82nd minute. Junior midfielder Avery Kalitta attempted a shot from far outside of the box, illustrating the pressure and frustrations the Wolverines were feeling with very little time remaining to change the outcome.

Then with two minutes left in the game, Michigan almost found magic as the Wolverines broke through with a mess of an attack ending with Woods getting on the board. That goal was what Michigan had been looking for all night. With less than a minute left, Burrell shot from far outside of the box and scored, narrowing the score to 3-2. The Wolverines fought for a comeback that was just slightly out of reach. In the last 45 seconds Michigan State stalled to maintain its win 3-2.

“Unbelievable performance for us toward the end of the game to fight back with closing minutes,” Klein said. “You know, you wish you had five more minutes but that’s the game unfortunately.”

The last 15 minutes of the game were an intense show of energy from Michigan, but against a united Spartan front, the energy came up just short of success. Frustration and disconnected play led to the Wolverines’ downfall Saturday as they were handed their first home loss of the season. Michigan will have to work on maintaining composure and connectivity as it ventures later into the season and comes head to head with more intense conditions in Big Ten matchups.